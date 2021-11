A Nintendo Switch eShop listing has appeared for a new Popeye game from developer Sabec, set with a fast-approaching November 4, 2021 release date and a $12.99 release date. Sabec is the developer of the legendary Switch “game” Calculator, so one would expect quality of the highest order from this release. However, the available screenshots of this Popeye Switch game look rough. More specifically, textures mostly don’t exist on many of the graphics. One could argue it’s going for a low-poly and/or cel-shaded look, and it’s entirely possible the game will look much nicer in motion. The faraway shot of the ship actually looks kinds of cool, to be fair.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO