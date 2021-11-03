MFW: MARCELO BURLON COUNTY OF MILAN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

MILAN — Scarosso is getting hyper-feminine, courtesy of Brian Atwood. The Italian direct-to-consumer footwear brand has teamed up with the American designer to launch its first collection of high-heeled shoes. The capsule, debuting on the shoe label’s online store on Nov. 12, includes pumps and over-the-knee boots with stiletto heels, as well as platforms and ankle boots, crafted from a range of materials, including mirrored napa leather with snakeskin textures, suede and patent leather. The color palette spans from classic tones of black, taupe and brown to bright shades of red, emerald green and pink, along with leopard patterns.
Comments / 0