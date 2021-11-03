CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

MFW: MARCELO BURLON COUNTY OF MILAN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion designer Marcelo Burlon presented Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Spring Summer 2022 Menswear collection. The lookbook was shot at 19th-century Chateau de...

www.malemodelscene.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Mugler Showcases FW21 Collection in Dynamic Fashion Film

Casey Cadwallader has opened a new era for Mugler. Following an impactful runway featuring backflips and somersaults for Spring/Summer 2021, the designer has once again debuted a dynamic film showcasing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Ever since taking the reins of the fashion label in 2018, Cadwallader has left memorable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

After an extensive spring 2022 womenswear collection, Calvin Luo is thinking more concisely for men’s. At just 12 looks, the lineup is a distillation of his best ideas around ’70s tailoring and sharp color palettes. “I enjoy it when my womenswear and menswear collections relate to each other,” he said. That they do: Fastenings, fabrics, and an overall crispness are shared between the collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Louis Partridge is the Face of PRADA Holiday 2021 Collection

Discover PRADA Holiday 2021 Collection presented with a fashion film A Midwinter’s Night Dream featuring Louis Partridge, Julia Garner, Shira Haas, and Taylor Russell captured by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi. The film is based on an original story and script by screenwriter and director Mary Harron. The campaign celebrates union between fashion and film.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Verner Panton
malemodelscene.net

Peng Yuchang Models Dior for Men’s Uno China November 2021 Issue

Actor Peng Yuchang stars in the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liang Hengyi. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Li Boyan. For the session Yuchang is wearing selected pieces from DIOR. Photography...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Brian Atwood Designs Women’s Shoe Capsule for Scarosso

MILAN — Scarosso is getting hyper-feminine, courtesy of Brian Atwood. The Italian direct-to-consumer footwear brand has teamed up with the American designer to launch its first collection of high-heeled shoes. The capsule, debuting on the shoe label’s online store on Nov. 12, includes pumps and over-the-knee boots with stiletto heels, as well as platforms and ankle boots, crafted from a range of materials, including mirrored napa leather with snakeskin textures, suede and patent leather. The color palette spans from classic tones of black, taupe and brown to bright shades of red, emerald green and pink, along with leopard patterns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Fashion Designer#Patagonian
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

All the Winners at the 2021 CFDA Awards: Telfar, Zendaya, Aurora James & More

The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored fashion’s top designers on Wednesday night in New York. And for the second year in a row, Telfar Clemens took home Accessories Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. While Telfar is known for its handbags, whose drops immediately sell-out on the spot, the brand also had a busy year with footwear collaborations. Telfar launched two collections with Ugg, for instance. For spring ’21, Ugg and Telfar launched their all-gender line, which saw printed heather grey sweatpants — inspired by Telfar’s own collection — re-imagined into the Ugg Classic Boot...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Gives Business Dressing an Edgy Twist in Open Blazer, Mini Skirt and Combat Boots at CFDA Awards

Cara Delevingne sported a risky outfit to the CFDA Awards. The model wore an all-black look to the ceremony on Wednesday night in NYC, where she served as a presenter. She paired an open black blazer with a black velvet mini skirt. She also added a thick gold overlapping necklace as well as thick gold hoop earrings. For her footwear, the media personality toughened up her blazer with edgy combat boots. The leather boots included a lace-up style along the front, as well as a thick heel reaching about 4 inches in height. Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Tom Ford on Logos: ‘Put It Where People are Gonna Look’

When it comes to advertising, it’s all in the details. And for designer and Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) chairman Tom Ford, those details are emblazoned on some of the most provocative areas of a pair of jeans. In a recent interview with GQ promoting his second book, “Tom Ford 002,” Ford explained that logos are best placed “somewhere someone’s gonna look.” Jeans within his men’s and women’s collections feature his initials “TF” at the tip of the crotch—an element that playfully distinguishes his designs from other labels. Back pockets are another common area for Ford: His branding details have...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

HER TRENDS: Fashion Icons-Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim Slayed at the Bottega Veneta Show in Detroit

Glammed and all dolled up Mary J. Bilge and Lil Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in the D and they didn’t disappoint. Mary wowed in a look from Bottega Fall 2021 collection, including a $22,200 Shearling coat with padded tails, styled by stylist Jason Rembert her signature blonde tresses styled by Tym Wallace were swept in a topknot with curls that fell on both sides of her face to soften up her look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
d1softballnews.com

CFDA Awards 2021: Fashion – Live from the red carpet

Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual Awards Gala, honoring those who innovated and excelled in the fashion industry this year (the big event returns after being canceled last year due to of the pandemic). Emily Blunt will host the evening’s festivities at The Pool Room in Midtown Manhattan. Among those who took home the awards this year are heavyweight designers Rick Owens, Off-White, Virgil Abloh, Miuccia Prada and Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli. Debut nominees also include some of fashion’s most vocal talents, such as Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson, Maisie Wilen’s Maisie Schloss, and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
malemodelscene.net

Discover HUGO Holiday ‘Reboot The Night’ Campaign

Discover HUGO Pre-Spring 2022 ‘Reboot The Night’ campaign starring the models Matthias El Koulali, Yuuki Tang, Chai Maximus and Ronja Berg, captured by fashion photographer Reto Schmid. Styling is work of Dogukan Nesanir with art direction from Edward James Lee. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gregor Makris and makeup artist Susanna Jonas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
JamBase

Greta Van Fleet Announces Spring & Summer Tour 2022

Greta Van Fleet confirmed 2022 Spring and Summer Tour dates for a run dubbed the Dreams in Gold tour. The Michigan-born band will focus on North America before hitting Brazil, Mexico, Europe and the UK. Greta Van Fleet begins the excursion in their home state with arena shows in Kalamazoo...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy