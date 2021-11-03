CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter

By TOM MURPHY
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago

CVS Health delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2021 forecast again as more people returned to its drugstores for prescriptions or COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company said Wednesday it now expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share to range from $7.90 to $8.

That’s nearly a 3% hike at the midpoint of that range from the forecast it made in August, when some analysts criticized the company for a conservative guidance increase compared to how soundly the company beat expectations in the second quarter.

The latest forecast is greater than the annual per-share earnings of $7.79 that Wall Street has been projecting, according to a survey by FactSet.

In the third quarter, CVS Health posted adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share. That's 10% higher than the average analyst forecast of $1.79 per share.

The company's total revenue grew 10% to $73.8 billion, also surpassing expectations, and net income soared 30% to $1.59 billion.

CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business, and it sells health insurance.

Revenue from the company's drugstores jumped 10% compared to last year's quarter, when the pandemic was still keeping customers away from its stores. The chain delivered more than 11 COVID-19 vaccines in this year's third quarter, a drop from the 17 million it delivered in the second quarter.

But analysts expected that after the initial rush to get vaccines when eligibility expanded last spring. Vaccination rates could begin climbing again due to booster shots and the recent decision to allow children to receive them.

CVS Health said COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostic testing and over-the-counter test kits contributed about 40% of the drugstore segment's revenue increase.

Revenue from the company's biggest business, its pharmacy benefits management segment, grew 9% to $39.05 billion, helped by more pharmacy claims and growth in price specialty drugs.

Total revenue also jumped nearly 10% for the company’s Aetna insurance business, which covers more than 23 million people. That segment also saw higher costs from COVID-19 related treatment claims.

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, slipped less than 1% before the opening bell Wednesday. Those shares closed at $91.15 on Tuesday and have already climbed about 33% so far this year.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ShotSpotter shares dip 6% on third-quarter results

Shares of ShotSpotter Inc. dipped 6% in extended trading Tuesday after the maker of gunfire locator technology reported fiscal third-quarter results. ShotSpotter reported a net loss of $949,000, or 8 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $566,000, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 28% to $14.5 million from $11.4 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of a penny a share on revenue of $15 million. ShotSpotter's stock is up 5% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
nhbr.com

Sturm, Ruger defies industry slowdown with strong third quarter

Gun sales are slowing down nationally, but they were still going up in the last quarter for Sturm, Ruger & Co. thanks to a huge back log. The company reported $178.2 million in sales in the third quarter, a 22 percent increase, resulting in net income of $35 million, or $1.98 a diluted share – more than $10 million over the same quarter last year. The sell-through rate was up 9 percent, even though comparable national background checks for the entire industry showed an 11 percent decrease.
ECONOMY
reviewjournal.com

IGT beats analyst estimates with strong third-quarter earnings

Slot machine and gaming systems manufacturer IGT on Tuesday reported its strongest quarter in years, beating analysts’ estimates as the company’s operating income more than doubled. The board of directors of the London-based company, which has a major presence in Reno and Las Vegas, approved bonuses for employees not covered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Drugs#Aetna Insurance#Factset
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces Record Third Quarter Results, Raises 2021 Guidance

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. AMETEK’s third quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.44 billion, a 28% increase over the third quarter of 2020, with organic sales growth of 17%. Operating income increased 25% to a record $337.6 million and operating margins were 23.4% with strong core operating margin expansion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beaconjournal.com

Steel demand remains strong, helps TimkenSteel post healthy third quarter

CANTON – The continued strong demand for steel helped TimkenSteel report another solid quarter. With customer orders filled into next year, the company anticipates results will remain strong through the end of the year, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Williams said Friday. The company posted a profit of $50.1...
INDUSTRY
siliconangle.com

Rapid7 shares set to hit record high on strong third-quarter earnings

Shares in Rapid7 Inc. hit a record high in after-hours trading today after the cybersecurity company delivered better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Rapid7 reported revenue rose 33% from a year ago, to $139.9 million. It also reported a profit before costs such...
STOCKS
WWD

Hugo Boss Raises Guidance After Strong Q3

Click here to read the full article. Casualwear will be key to an ongoing post-pandemic at Hugo Boss, which has been mostly known as a formalwear brand until relatively recently. Today, casualwear makes up around half of all of Hugo Boss’ offerings, with formalwear and shoes making up another 25 percent each.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for Growth In August this year, the brand, which is based in southern Germany, unveiled a new five-pillar strategy called “Claim 5” that wants to evolve...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health raises guidance after increase in Q3 earnings, revenue

CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter increased by 10% and operating income increased by 12.5%. While continuing to play a role in battling the pandemic, CVS Health’s third quarter brought increased revenue and earnings. The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company saw third-quarter revenues up 10% year over year, totaling $73.8 billion and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Steve Madden Stock Rises on Strong Third-Quarter Results

Steve Madden SHOO shares jumped on Wednesday after the company reported its highest quarterly sales and earnings in its history during the third quarter. The Long Island City-based shoe and accessories company reported that its revenue rose 52% to $528.7 million for the quarter ending on Sept. 30, while income totaled $66.6 million, or 82 cents a share. In the same period last year, the company recorded a net loss of $7 million or 9 cents a share.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

CVS raises full-year adjusted profit forecast on COVID test, vaccine demand

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from a surge in cases led by the virulent Delta variant. The United States stepped up efforts to combat the public health crisis in the wake of Delta-led infections,...
INDUSTRY
reviewjournal.com

Future Venetian owner touts strong third-quarter earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc., one of the future owners of The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo,on Tuesday told investors that its business is thriving and touted record third-quarter distributable earnings. Marc Rowan, co-founder, CEO and director of New York-based Apollo Global Management Inc., said earnings were strong, even though...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Repsol raises dividend after strong Q3

EBITDA came to €1.95bn ($2.27bn), up 121% year on year. Spanish oil and gas producer Repsol announced on October 28 it would increase its 2022 dividend by 5% to €0.63 ($0.73)/share, after reporting its highest quarterly net income since late 2018. EBITDA came to €1.95bn ($2.27bn), up 121% year on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
siliconangle.com

Check Point Software surpasses third-quarter estimates after strong product growth

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. closed its fiscal third quarter with adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share on $534 million in revenue, surpassing analyst expectations. polled by Refinitiv had projected earnings of $1.60 a share on revenue of $530 million, slightly less than the profit and revenue figures shared by Check Point Software.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Hershey raises full-year forecasts on strong Halloween demand

(Reuters) – Hershey Co raised its annual net sales and adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its products such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and KitKat chocolates due to Halloween. The company forecast 2021 net sales to grow 8% to 9%, higher than its previous range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

Evolution doubles revenue and profit in strong third quarter

Stockholm-listed casino games developer Evolution has seen revenue nearly double to €276.0m for the third quarter of 2021, with RNG games from its recently acquired game studios contributing €61.5m. Revenue increased by 97 per cent compared to a year ago, with growth driven by very strong global demand for live...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy