A substantial Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 report has leaked the first details on next year's COD. The report comes from a source with an unproven track record, but it's since been verified by a reliable and reputable source. Like the reports before it, this new one claims that next year's installment is being made by Infinity Ward and will be a follow-up to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. And just like the 2019 reboot, the follow-up is apparently going to be "gritty, gruesome, grim, unrelenting, and brave."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO