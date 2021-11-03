CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

McDonald’s CEO sparks backlash after telling Lightfoot parents of Jaslyn Adams, Adam Toledo ‘failed those kids’

By WGN Web Desk, Tahman Bradley
WGN News
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — The CEO of McDonald’s has sparked backlash after text messages he sent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed that he blamed the parents of two children who were fatally shot in the city.

Texts that Chris Kempczinski sent to Lightfoot were recently made public after a meeting between the two in April. In the messages, Kempczinski blamed the deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on their parents.

“With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix,” the text said according to the Chicago Tribune.

Jaslyn was killed in a shooting at the drive-thru at a West Side McDonald’s . Just a few weeks prior, Adam was shot and killed by a Chicago officer during a foot chase in Little Village.

A spokesperson for Lightfoot criticized the CEO’s comments in a statement Tuesday and said victim blaming has no place in the conversation.

Kempczinski apologized, saying his words were “wrong and lacked the empathy and compassion I feel for these families.”

A protest was held Wednesday at McDonald’s headquarters in the West Loop in response to the comments the CEO made.

The protest evolved into an assault on McDonald’s pay and labor practices.

“The work we gotta do is to make sure that number one that these workers get a living wage,” Frank Chapman said.

In a statement, Mayor Lightfoot’s said “victim shaming has no place in this conversation.”

“As the Mayor has said previously, families do everything they can – moms, dads, grandparents – to love and support their children, and tragedies can still happen. Victim shaming has no place in this conversation,” she said.

Comments / 47

Darlene WW
8d ago

He's correct. Dragging people for recognizing truth and telling it has become the Democratic way of deflection from the unfit parents.In the Toledo case, the kid was a gang-banger punk following in the footsteps of his mother -- Notice how any sympathetic press for him stopped?

Reply(5)
35
Denise A. Beilfuss
8d ago

Wow you mean Lori you got upset and did what you always do., deflect, because someone told the truth? Oh, yea, it’s not a parental issue when your kid sneaks out of the house and hangs with a known gang banger shooting at cars in the wee hours of the morning? Excuse my sarcasm! Toledo had no business being out at the time. This wasn’t a one time thing but an on going issue with this young man.

Reply(1)
20
Jo
8d ago

This is a free country & we have freedom of speech. Lori Lightfoot needs to take a look at her city being over run by killings. She’s too worried about the jab!

Reply
20
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
WGN News

‘General Hospital’ star fired after declining to comply with vaccine mandate, posting anti-trans meme

A long-time star of General Hospital has been fired after declining to comply with the production’s vaccine mandate, according to Variety. Ingo Rademacher’s last episode is scheduled to air on Nov. 22 News of the actor’s departure comes amid backlash after he shared a meme with a picture of U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

WATCH LIVE: Use-of-force expert, Kenosha police officer testify in Rittenhouse murder trial

**DISCLAIMER: Testimony and evidence presented may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. KENOSHA, Wis. — Less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Thursday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. […]
KENOSHA, WI
