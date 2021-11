WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — It’s that time of year again when the levels at Portage and Base Line lakes are lowered for winter. The yearly lowering of the water levels on the lakes, located on the border of Washtenaw and Livingston counties, begins on Nov. 23. If weather conditions permit it, the lakes will reach the winter level by Dec. 3, said Scott Miller, Washtenaw County’s deputy water resources commissioner.

