Today in history: Nov. 3

Lebanon-Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as...

lebanon-express.com

Lebanon-Express

Olympic Games are great for propagandists – how the lessons of Hitler's Olympics loom over Beijing 2022

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) On the morning of Aug. 14, 1936, two NBC employees met for breakfast at a café in Berlin. Max Jordan and Bill Slater were discussing the Olympic Games they were broadcasting back to the United States – and the Nazi propaganda machine that had made their work, and their visit to Germany, somewhat unpleasant.
SPORTS
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington

If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
MILITARY
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY

