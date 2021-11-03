CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 fighters landed never-before-seen simultaneous groin strikes before the winner scored a heel hook kick knockout

By Alan Dawson
 8 days ago

Jonas Bilharinho and Canaan Kawaihae react after their simultaneous low blows landed.

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

  • Two Contender Series MMA fighters landed knee strikes to the groin at the same time.
  • They both dropped simultaneously to the floor in agony.
  • The UFC's most powerful executives had never seen anything like it before.

Two Contender Series fighters landed simultaneous low blows in a sequence so bizarre the UFC 's most powerful executives had never even seen it before.

Jonas Bilharinho and Canaan Kawaihae competed in a featherweight fight on the five-bout card that took place Tuesday inside the Apex studio in Las Vegas.

The Contender Series is a separate promotion to the UFC that is designed to funnel promising or exciting talent into the market-leading MMA firm.

UFC boss Dana White presides over the operation and awards full-time UFC contracts to successful Contender Series athletes.

White, alongside matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby, saw something in this week's edition of the show that is so rare it left them flabbergasted.

In the middle of the Bilhairinho and Kawaihae fight, both guys landed simultaneous groin strikes and dropped to the floor in agony at the same time.

See it here:

That wasn't the match's only notable moment as Bilharinho nailed a spinning heel-kick knockout in the fourth minute of the third round, closing the show in thunderous fashion.

Watch the finish here:

Victory advanced the 31-year-old's pro MMA record to nine wins (seven knockouts, one submission, and one decision) against one loss.

His win midweek was not enough to earn a UFC deal, though, perhaps because of the relative lack of action compared to other contract-winners.

White only rewarded two Contender Series athletes with UFC deals, acknowledging Maheshate's high-octane win over Achilles Estremadura in a win that marked him as the first Chinese fighter to succeed on the Contender Series.

Yohan Lainesse, who beat Justin Burlinson in the first round, also earned a UFC contract.

