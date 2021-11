(The Center Square) – Maine voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide if the state will become the first in the nation to enshrine a "right to food" in its constitution. Question 3 on the Nov. 2 ballot will ask voters if they want to amend the state constitution to "declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?"

