Mayfield, OH

Progressive will layoff 76 employees in Mayfield, according to state filing

By Sean McDonnell, cleveland.com
 8 days ago
MAYFIELD, Ohio — Progressive will layoff 76 employees from its campus in Mayfield. The insurance company filed a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services...

