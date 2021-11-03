Progressive will layoff 76 employees in Mayfield, according to state filing

Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission and the state legislature have shown a despicable disregard for Ohio’s voters and our state constitution. Huge majorities of Ohio voters passed ballot initiatives in 2015 and 2018 requiring reform of how legislative districts are drawn for the Ohio Statehouse and Ohio’s congressional delegation. These initiatives demanded that districts be developed transparently, promote competitive races, keep communities intact as much as possible, and reflect our state’s approximate 55%-45% Republican-Democrat split in recent statewide elections.
Comments / 3