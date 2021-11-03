12-year-old girl goes missing from Colorado Springs; have you seen her?
UPDATE: According to CSPD, Savannah has been found safe.
ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling on the community to help find a missing 12-year-old girl.2021 Election Results: Colorado Springs issues
Savannah Gallagher was last seen Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. while wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and blue sneakers.
Savannah is 5’1, about 100 lbs., and has brown hair.
If you have any information about Savannah’s whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
