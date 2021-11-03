CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old girl goes missing from Colorado Springs; have you seen her?

By Paige Weeks
 8 days ago

UPDATE: According to CSPD, Savannah has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling on the community to help find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Savannah Gallagher was last seen Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. while wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and blue sneakers.

Savannah Gallagher

Savannah is 5’1, about 100 lbs., and has brown hair.

If you have any information about Savannah’s whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

