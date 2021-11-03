Recently completed Palm Beach mansion sells for $23M

The price equated to $206,897 per room. It’s time to celebrate the best in South Florida real estate. Join us for an awards program where we'll share the highlights of each category and announce the winners!
Van Horn Law Group, P.A. just added its seventh Florida location with the opening of its Altamonte Springs office, at 999 Douglas Avenue, Suite 2214, serving the greater Orlando area. The firm, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with a satellite office in West Palm Beach, opened offices in Miami Lakes, Doral, North Miami and Miramar earlier this year. “Our expansion enables the firm to more broadly serve individuals in financial distress by providing first rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect,” said Chad Van Horn, Van Horn Law Group founding partner attorney. “We’re confident we will be able to assist low-income, high-debt consumers access the bankruptcy system through our firm’s policy of offering no-cost first consultations and payment plans.” For years, the norm in the legal industry has been for clients to pay thousands in fees for bankruptcy up front. Van Horn fought for the right to be able to offer two-contract agreement – an initial contract and fee for filing bankruptcy and a second contract to complete the bankruptcy process with the fee paid over time with no interest. Earlier this year, the firm won a case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida (Case No. 20-8268-LMI) confirming the legality of providing payment over time for bankruptcy services. This was a huge win for to underserved, low-income communities. “We very much look forward to working with clients facing financial hardship in the Orlando area and across South Florida,” added Van Horn. “We firmly believe that legal system should be open to everyone in need, not just those who can afford it, and we hope to really make a difference particularly among underserved communities.” Van Horn has been recognized for his exemplary pro bono service to low-income individuals and families across Florida by multiple organizations. In 2021, Van Horn was named Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award by Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, received a Bankruptcy Pro Bono Award from Dade Legal Aid, and was chosen as a Florida Legal Awards On the Rise honoree by the Daily Business Review. The firm also was named 2021 Law Firm of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward County. In 2020, Van Horn received The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award from Legal Aid Services of Broward County, an Up & Comer Award from South Florida Business & Wealth, the National Philanthropy Day Individual Hero Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Legacy Builder Award from Legacy Lives Here, Inc. In 2018, he received a 40 Under 40 award from the South Florida Business Journal and was selected for Leadership Broward Class XXXVII. In 2017, he was named Florida Big of the Year out of 15,000 mentors statewide and Attorney of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward County. Van Horn is the author of The Debt Life, an Amazon bestseller within 24 hours of going on sale, which illustrates effective solutions to help individuals and businesses find their way beyond “the debt life” and into financial solvency, and Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida, an overview of bankruptcy options for those in considerable debt. Van Horn Law Group, P.A., the largest bankruptcy law firm in Broward County based on cases filed in the past 12 months (Pacer.gov), practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBTQ+ estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief, and consumer law. Van Horn Law Group ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the United States. For more information, call (954) 637-0000 in South Florida, (407) 986-0000 in the Orlando area, or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.
A company managed by Chris Mastronardi, the CEO of Canada-based greenhouse company Double Diamond Farms, paid $10.4 million for a newly built mansion in Fort Lauderdale. The 8,041-square-foot home at 2520 Del Lago Drive was sold by 2520 Del Lago Drive LLC, managed by Rick Cole in Lorton, Virginia, to 24262 Florida Corp., managed by Mastronardi of Kingsville, Ontario. BMO Harris Bank provided a $5.2 million mortgage to the buyer.
The sale encompasses one acre of land.
The developer is also in the taxi business.
The condos would be sold to first-time homebuyers.
The project will mix offices, commercial space and residential.
The hotel sold for nearly break even.
One of the churches is under contract to a Hollywood developer.
Miami-based Arora Project, an equity crowdfunding media agency, was acquired by investment platform Republic in a move to disrupt early-stage startup fundraising In South Florida and beyond. The deal comes on the heels of Republic's $150 million series B financing round in October, led by Chicago-based Valor Equity Partners. The...
The developer aims to complete the project in 2022.
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus will design this 18-hole course.
The golf course is slated for hundreds of homes.
The units sold for nearly $500,000 each.
A family that heads a major media company in Canada sold a mansion in Lost Tree Village near North Palm Beach for $12.85 million to a trust association with a private equity executive. The 4,036-square-foot home at 12129 W. End was sold by 3220541 Canada Inc., which listed its president...
The buyer has been very active in the market lately.
