Max Verstappen is remarkably laid back for a man in a Formula 1 title race.The 24-year-old is bidding for his first drivers’ championship, and he leads seven-time title-winner Lewis Hamilton by 12 points with five races left this season.Verstappen, who claimed victory for Red Bull last time out at the United States Grand Prix, knows the title race is likely to go down to the wire against his experienced rival. But the Dutchman is not putting any unnecessary pressure on himself to beat Hamilton.“Sometimes people take F1 too seriously, like it’s a life-or-death situation,” Verstappen told The New York...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO