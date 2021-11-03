Warmer temperatures on the way over the next few days

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Windy conditions are still around and will have it feeling cooler. The early afternoon sunshine will help temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will suffer more tomorrow with most spots seeing them in the 30s all day. The strong winds will have it feeling as cold as the mid-20s Friday. By late Friday morning snow showers will move in from the north but will melt quickly on roads. Grassy and elevated surfaces will have the best chance to accumulate the snow for a short time. There will still be windy conditions present through this weekend, and the brisk winds will be having it feel like the 20s and low 30s all weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s. There will be a nicer warmup with highs in the 50s back by Tuesday!

