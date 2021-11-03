CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer temperatures on the way over the next few days

By Becky Taylor
KSNT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we may still be struggling with the cloud cover at times, but there should be a few peeks of sunshine,...

www.ksnt.com

KSNT

Storms give way to much cooler days ahead

Scattered showers and storms will quickly move east tonight, leaving us clearing and cooler. Wind will pick up from the northwest behind a cold front at 10-20mph for a little while tonight as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. Thursday, Veterans Day, looks a bit cooler as highs struggle to...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KTVZ

Showers Wednesday night come with warmer temperatures

Rain is likely all night Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any more wind. If we have any breeze at all, it will be light out of the south. Lows will be range on the VERY warm side in the 40s. Rain showers will vary in intensity through the...
KOMU

Forecast: Cooler with breezy conditions for the next few days

A few lagging, isolated showers are possible this morning, but the big story of the day will be rapidly clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only warm to the middle 50s. Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting up to 30 mph, but temperatures should remain warm enough...
KWQC

Windy and much colder over the next few days

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Windy conditions are still around and will have it feeling cooler. The early afternoon sunshine will help temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will suffer more tomorrow with most spots seeing them in the 30s all day. The strong winds will have it feeling as cold as the mid-20s Friday. By late Friday morning snow showers will move in from the north but will melt quickly on roads. Grassy and elevated surfaces will have the best chance to accumulate the snow for a short time. There will still be windy conditions present through this weekend, and the brisk winds will be having it feel like the 20s and low 30s all weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s. There will be a nicer warmup with highs in the 50s back by Tuesday!
KSNT

Breezy day ahead with mostly sunny skies

Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Veterans Day today with highs struggling to make it into the middle to upper 50s. However, it will feel a bit cooler because of west breezes at 10-20 mph throughout the day. Winds could gust over 30 mph by this afternoon. Even colder...
KOMU

Forecast: Cooler with breezy conditions for the next few days

A few lagging, isolated showers are possible this morning, but the big story of the day will be rapidly clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only warm to the middle 50s. Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting up to 30 mph, but temperatures should remain warm enough...
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Wind and rain over the next few hours

Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 11, 2021) – 1pm Forecast Update: Sporadic wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are possible along and east of I-69 over the next couple of hours in addition to the rain. The latest National Weather Service weather story | Official National Weather Service Northern Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN

