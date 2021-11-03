CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Selects Extreme Networks to Speed Up Fan Experience And Streamline Raceday Operations

By PRNewswire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWi-Fi 6 Becomes Foundation for Mobile Ticketing, Concessions, and Betting; Analytics Help Create Operational Efficiencies and Personalized Experiences. Extreme Networks, Inc. , a cloud-driven networking company, announced its participation in the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform – an exclusive community of technology companies working together to evolve the racing industry to new...

