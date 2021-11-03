NASCAR Selects Extreme Networks to Speed Up Fan Experience And Streamline Raceday Operations

Nineteen NASCAR Cup Series races will air on broadcast next season between the Fox and NBC portions of the schedule. NASCAR and its television partners announced the start times and networks for the 2022 season Tuesday, and for the first time since 2009, more Cup Series points events will air on broadcast than cable. Among those races for Fox is the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 and the Bristol dirt race in primetime.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO