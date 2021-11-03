CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Veritone Delivers the Metaverse to the Global Enterprises With Integration of Synthetic Voice and Conversational AI

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeritone, Inc., creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today a fully integrated platform with MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice and Veritone-owned Wade & Wendy conversational AI platform. With businesses across all industries now realizing the power of AI, these combined technologies create a scalable and insight-driven automated human voice interaction...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Power Platform gets deeper integration with Teams, enhanced AI Builder, and more

Today at its virtual Ignite conference, Microsoft announced a bunch of new updates for its Power Platform that are centered around enhancements to the services which are incorporated in the platform, including Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, and Power Apps. On a more general level, other upgrades are being rolled...
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Global AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

Tech giant Microsoft has announced a new partnership with Babylon Cloud Services -- a company specializing in digital self-care. Together the two companies aim to improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare worldwide by using artificial intelligence technology. For the first stage of the partnership, Microsoft will begin offering users...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Yext Announces Collaboration with Acquia to Deliver New AI Search Integrations

Data connectors and a new application make it easy for businesses to power modern AI-powered search experiences on their websites. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, announced new integrations that enable businesses to seamlessly implement AI-powered search experiences on websites built with Acquia Drupal Cloud, a leading platform for building, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Haptik Launches New Self-Serve Enterprise CX Platform to Enable Conversational AI Solutions in Less Than 7 Days

Empowers brands to Sign Up, Build, and Deploy solutions in a low code environment without requiring professional services. 100+ proprietary AI templates called Smart Skills built across E-commerce, Digital, Telecom, Insurance, and other common consumer services. Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), a subsidiary of the $70 billion Jio Platforms group,...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Human Voice#Veritone Inc#Aiware#Enterprise Ai#Veritone Owned#Martech Interview#Klay Media#Marketing Technology News#Pandologic#Veritone Marvel Ai#Wade Wendy
helpnetsecurity.com

Consilio Complete Security delivers privacy and security framework for enterprises

Consilio announced a key enhancement to its offerings suite Consilio Complete, with the launch of Complete Security. The expanded offering is a enterprise security framework that covers all aspects of information security management, including business continuity, disaster recovery, vendor management, incident management, vulnerability management with third-party PEN testing, as well as an information privacy program with a dedicated data privacy officer.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Why an integrated multi-cloud strategy is the way forward for enterprises

The cloud has been a game-changer for enterprises, enabling them to scale up and down their IT needs as needed. But the era of a single public cloud is over. In order to stay competitive, many enterprises are turning to a multi-cloud strategy that uses several different providers depending on their specific needs. Multi-cloud allows the companies to focus on their business instead of managing their own infrastructure and data centers.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Deepbrain AI Secures a Global Presence

The Born2Global Centre released an article that highlights the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT)’s Korean Digital New Deal. As part of the Korean government MSIT, Born2Global Centre has played a crucial role by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide. At the entrance of a bank, people are...
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Global AI in Enterprise Accounting Market Report 2020: Microsoft, AWS, Xero, Intuit, Sage, Bill.Com, UiPath, Kore.AI, AppZen, YayPay, etc.

The AI in Enterprise Accounting market report provides market sizes, growth, trends, market share, segmentation, competitive landscape, domestic impact, sales analysis, market players, trade regulations, recent developments, value chain optimization, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and other information. The influence of the COVID-19 outbreak on the AI in Enterprise Accounting industry is also examined in this research study, which includes supply chain analysis, effect estimations on target market size growth rates in various scenarios, and the measures that AI in Enterprise Accounting businesses would take in response to the epidemic.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
electronicproducts.com

Raspberry Pi development kit enables voice integration for IoT

Knowles Corp. has introduced the AISonic IA8201 Raspberry Pi Development Kit that bundles hardware, add-on software, and algorithms to deliver voice, audio edge processing, and machine learning (ML) listening capabilities to IoT devices and systems across a range of industries. The kit gives OEM/ODM product designers and engineers a single tool to streamline design, development, debugging, and testing for prototyping devices for new use cases.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise Delivers Enhanced Office Productivity for the Enterprise Market

Hancom announced the availability of Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise, a new release of its Windows-based productivity suite that adds Hancom Office Mail to its popular collection of professional-grade office productivity applications. The full Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise offering includes Hancom Word, Hancom Cell, Show, and Mail, an integrated communications and calendaring application that integrates with Microsoft Exchange, Gmail, and other enterprise messaging infrastructures.
SOFTWARE
cryptocoin.news

Global Debut Of First Metaverse NFT Passport For The Future Of Metaverse

The year 2021 has been recognized as the “Year One of the Metaverse” as the integration of technologies like blockchain, augmented reality, 5G, big data, artificial intelligence, and computer graphics are forging a clear pathway to the future of the metaverse, a virtual 3D space independent of the real world with digitalized participation, assets, currencies, and transaction.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

3M Expands Partnership with Symphony IndustrialAI for Digital Automation and Enterprise AI

Symphony IndustrialAI announced 3M has expanded its use of the Symphony IndustrialAI digital manufacturing suite to further accelerate 3M’s digital automation transformation. 3M plants worldwide are rapidly designing and deploying workflows using Symphony IndustrialAI Digital Manufacturing to improve plant automation, operations, and controls, and increase efficiency, capacity, and safety. Read...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

AI Is The New Internet, But DIY AI Can Leave Most Enterprises Reeling

Rodrigo Liang, Co-founder and CEO, SambaNova Systems. Some business functions are suitable for a “do it yourself” approach, and some aren’t. AI clearly isn’t. A DIY approach to AI is expensive, time-consuming and a better fit for experimentation than organization-wide deployments. Instead, innovative and forward-looking organizations are thinking more holistically about their approach to enterprise AI, turning to outside experts to unlock new efficiencies and accelerate time to market.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Activeloop Raises $5M to Deliver the Database for AI

Activeloop, a Y Combinator company, has raised $5M to help data science teams create, store, and collaborate on datasets for deep learning applications. Activeloop, a Y Combinator company, has raised $5M to help data science teams create, store, and collaborate on datasets for deep learning applications. The seed round is led by 468 Capital and CM Ventures with participation from Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, and angels like Tobias Knaup (CEO of D2IQ) and David Aronchick (co-founder of Kubeflow).
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

How AI-Driven Security Analytics Speeds Up Enterprise Defense

With advanced attacks increasing in sophistication and frequency, organizations are investing in different types of security technologies and implementing specific control to block threats. One area that is getting a lot of attention right now is security analytics, as enterprise defenders sift through all the data at their disposal to detect issues before they become incidents, and to identify attacks before they cause any damage.
SOFTWARE
Dark Reading

SecureAuth Buys Acceptto to Deliver Low-Friction Authentication to Enterprises

SecureAuth announced its acquisition of Acceptto, with plans to build out its user-friendly password-less login solutions and deliver AI-driven continuous authentication to enterprises. Acceptto’s set of AI-powered multi-factor authentication and password-less solutions provides enterprises with fiction-less customer identity access management and risk-based authentication. The company’s cloud platform tracks user behavior...
BUSINESS
Forbes

How AI Creates Synthetic Speech

Having machines turn text into speech is nothing new. Professor Stephen Hawking communicated with a computerized voice for many years, and by now, we're used to our GPS devices or smart speakers asking questions and responding to our queries. What is different these days is that the quality of synthesized...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

SecureAuth acquires Acceptto to deliver identity security and access control architecture for enterprises

SecureAuth has acquired Acceptto, an emerging company in passwordless authentication and behavioral modeling to infer whether a user is a threat before authentication, during authentication, and post-authorization. The acquisition will position SecureAuth to take advantage of the increasingly strategic need for enterprises to better secure identities to support their growing...
BUSINESS
Axios

The synthetic data that will help build AI and the metaverse

Synthetic data — the generation of artificial images to train AI and computer vision — will be key to building out a future metaverse. Why it matters: AI has long been trained on images — including human faces — captured from the real world, but doing so can create serious privacy concerns.
SOFTWARE
World Bank Blogs

Opening a global conversation about the gender digital divide

The COVID-19 pandemic showed how critical digital technologies are in today’s world — they kept businesses, education, government services, healthcare, and economies running despite the health crisis and global economic downturn. But it also shed light on another issue — many people and communities have been left out of their...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy