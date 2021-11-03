Veritone Delivers the Metaverse to the Global Enterprises With Integration of Synthetic Voice and Conversational AI
Veritone, Inc., creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today a fully integrated platform with MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice and Veritone-owned Wade & Wendy conversational AI platform. With businesses across all industries now realizing the power of AI, these combined technologies create a scalable and insight-driven automated human voice interaction...martechseries.com
