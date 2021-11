ATLANTA — Atlanta still reigns as the city with the most expensive rent in Georgia, but one area is closing the gap. Two-bedroom units in Sandy Springs jumped to around $2,120 in November, according to Zumper, a rental search website. The report reveals the median price of a one-bedroom unit is $1,560, just a couple of dollars shy of the median rent in Decatur which falls at $1,590.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO