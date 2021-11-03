UPDATED girls soccer state tournament brackets after Round 1

Can anyone beat the Hingham High girls soccer team? That's the main question heading into the postseason. The Harborwomen, who are riding a 26-game unbeaten streak dating back to last season, captured the top seed in the Division 1 state tournament. They were far from the only local squad to claim a No. 1 seed with Plymouth North, Norwell and Cohasset all earning that distinction in their respective divisions.

8 DAYS AGO