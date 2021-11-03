CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Payne is now Alamogordo Mayor-Elect

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 8 days ago
The Alamogordo mayoral race ended with Susan Payne victorious, garnering 64% of the 1,860 votes cast in the election. "I would like to say thank you to all my supporters,"...

