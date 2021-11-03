Police chase ends in crash on I-70

Sleepy Eye, MN (KROC-AM News) - A high-speed chase yesterday in southwestern Minnesota ended when a pickup driven by a suspect in an assault crashed head-on into a semi-truck. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began near Sleepy Eye after deputies located a 34-year-old man accused of striking an elderly man with a hammer and he sped away at speeds of around 100 mph. A news release says the pursuit ended when the pickup smashed into the front of a semi-truck that had pulled over on the shoulder of a highway about 7 miles south of New Ulm.
ROCK SPRINGS — The driver involved in a high-speed chase between Green River and Rock Springs died after injuries sustained in a crash, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On November 3, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Chrysler Van at milepost 80 on Interstate 80 near...
A 14-year-old driving a vehicle carrying five other youths led police on a chase Tuesday that ended with a crash in central Alabama, authorities said. State troopers on Interstate 65 tried to stop a Ford Expedition sport-utility vehicle that had been reported stolen but the driver refused to pull over, Cpl. Jeremy Burkett told WSFA-TV.
Pittsburgh police responded to a collision near Allegheny Commons Park Friday evening that ended in a chase into the park. At 6:50 p.m., Zone 1 officers received a report for a vehicle that struck a tree near the 300 block of Cedar Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, they located the vehicle at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and East Ohio Street.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said an Illinois man is behind bars following a high-speed chase in Vermillion County. It started around 1:00 Thursday afternoon at State Road 63 and County Road 1250 South. Indiana State Police says a trooper saw a vehicle going around 96 mph in a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is working a crash in De Soto that left one person dead. Wednesday morning, a Nissan Altima and Dodge 2500 crashed on US 67 at Papin Road before 6:30 a.m. The driver of the Altima, Timothy Womack, was killed, officials...
PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Pevely police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday. The police department posted an image of the officer’s damaged car on Facebook. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer's car was hit by the other car as he pulled out of a private drive and turned southbound. The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on northbound US 61 south of Main Street.
HERMISTON, Ore. — A man accused of assaulting and stabbing a woman at a store in Umatilla County led police on a lengthy chase that culminated with his arrest on Tuesday night. According to the Hermiston Police Department, officers were called to a local store for reports of a female...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: 3:54 PM — The Central High School Freshman Campus was locked down for a short time, following a police chase that ended near the school this afternoon, Friday, October 29, 2021. Police say Jeremiah Chavarria, 40, led officers on a chase after they attempted to pull him over at South […]
A home security camera records police pursuing an armed robbery suspect in a cul-de-sac in Brownstown Township. The pursuit started in Hazel Park and ended roughly 27 miles away on Apollo Villa Road off Telegraph.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least one man is seriously injured after a driver hit a St. Louis City firetruck that was on the scene of an accident. Police said the driver lost control of their vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 past Goodfellow, hit the firetruck and ended up with serious injuries. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after leading Houston County deputies on a six-mile chase through Warner Robins. Several viewers contacted 13WMAZ around 2:30 p.m. saying they saw the chase, which involved deputies and Georgia State Patrol. They say they were trying to stop a man driving a Toyota Sequoia reported stolen from Bibb County.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol have identified a 27-year-old man killed in an early morning crash in Jefferson County. The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Highway Z at Route 61. Officials said 21-year-old Billie Nickelson crossed into the center line and hit a semi head-on. Nickelson died from the impact.
SAN RAMON, Calif. - The driver behind the wheel of a stolen motorhome crashed the large vehicle in front of San Ramon City Hall, causing quite an unusual sight Thursday morning. Police say the motorhome was stolen in San Francisco and spotted with the help of license plate reader cameras...
AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – An early morning police chase in Aiken County leaves one person dead. According to the dispatch, the call came in about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning as an accident with serious injuries. According to a Sheriff’s office spokesperson, 26-year-old David L. Williams ran a stop sign then took off. Deputies chased Williams […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A 40-year-old Indianapolis woman was arrested Friday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis. Indiana State Police responded to reports of a 2016 Ford Mustang going east in the westbound lanes of I-70, near the Rural Street and Keystone Avenue exit, shortly before 1:15 a.m.
Comments / 0