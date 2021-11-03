CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine voters reject Quebec hydropower transmission line

By Reuters
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Maine voters on Tuesday rejected a $1 billion project to bring hydropower from Quebec into New England, after a years-long battle that pitted clean energy advocates against local residents seeking to preserve the state’s pristine woodlands.

The fight over the so-called New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project reflects the difficulty that developers face nationwide in siting new transmission lines. Many more must be built in the coming decades to modernize the nation’s creaking grid systems and connect far-flung renewable energy sources to population centers.

The owner of the transmission line, power company Avangrid Inc (AGR.N), swiftly filed a lawsuit in Maine Superior Court in response to the vote. The lawsuit argues that under state law, rules cannot be changed to stop a project.

Some 59% of Maine voters rejected the project, with nearly 90% of ballot stations reporting by Wednesday morning, according to local media outlets.

NECEC was meant to bring some 1,200 megawatts of Quebec hydropower to New England along a new 145-mile (233-km)transmission line through Maine’s northern forests. More than three-quarters of the corridor has already been cleared, with about 100 poles installed, Avangrid said last week.

Supporters of the project, including Avangrid utility Central Maine Power and HydroQuebec, billed it as a way to help New England states and the country fight climate change, since hydropower production emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

But opponents, supported by U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N), which has competing generating projects in New England, argued that the line would cause permanent damage to Maine’s north woods and hurt the region’s tourism industry.

The fight for votes cost both sides almost a combined $100 million, making it the most expensive referendum question in Maine’s history.

The project was proposed in Maine in 2017 after a previous proposal to run a transmission line through New Hampshire was blocked by local opposition. It received a series of state and federal permits from 2019 to 2021 and began construction early this year.

“This referendum effectively tears up valid contracts, ignores the judicial and executive branches and goes back in time to retroactively change the rules to stop a project just because it threatens the financial interests of fossil fuel

generators,” Thorn Dickinson, chief executive of NECEC Transmission LLC, a unit of Avangrid, said in a statement.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Firm Faces Pushback Over Planned Wind Turbines

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the United Nations climate change conference wraps up in Scotland, countries are being asked to drastically cut back on their emissions by 2030. By mid-century, the hope is to reach net zero, the point at which greenhouse gases created by humans do not exceed trees’ and plants’ capacity to remove them from the atmosphere. One way to do that is by continuing to invest in renewable energy sources. It’s something that’s happening here in Maryland, with plans to install the state’s first offshore wind farm underway. “It’s a resource that’s underutilized,” said Kim Abplanalp, a Delmarva native...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Eagle-Tribune

DISTANT DOME: Maine referendum seeks end to transmission line

Last week, Maine voters likely short-circuited another massive high-voltage transmission line linking Canadian power to Massachusetts consumers. The vote on the Maine referendum was 60 percent for stopping the $1 billion project, and 40 percent in favor despite support from current Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LaPage, who sit on opposing ends of the political spectrum.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hydropower project backers sue to overturn Maine referendum

(The Center Square) – Backers of a $1 billion hydropower project are suing to overturn the results of Tuesday's statewide referendum in which a majority of voters rejected the plan to run a 135-mile transmission line through the state. On Tuesday, Maine voters approved Question 1, which bans construction of...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
jwnenergy.com

Legault remains confident after voters in Maine say no to Hydro Quebec project

Maine residents have voted No to having a Hydro-Quebec transmission line pass through the state, but Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday he is still confident the utility's $10-billion export contract to Massachusetts will come to pass. Legault told reporters on the sidelines of the COP26 climate talks in Scotland...
POLITICS
newbostonpost.com

Mainers Block Bay Staters From Getting Clean Hydropower From Quebec

The voters of Maine spoke — and they denied the Commonwealth of Massachusetts the opportunity to get a low-carbon renewable energy source from Canada. Mainers voted 60 percent to 40 percent on Tuesday, November 2 to reject allowing 53 more miles of a 145-mile conduit to be built in the woods of Maine so that it could reach the Canadian border. The project would have allowed the New England Clean Energy Connect to supply New England’s power grid with up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sun-Journal

Avangrid files lawsuit, vows to continue power line project despite voter rejection

MAINE NEWS, NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE. See other subscriber benefits here. | Already a subscriber? Log in here. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice. No refunds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Avangrid-Backed $1 Billion Power Line Banned by Maine Voters (2)

Avangrid Inc. suffered a blow to its plans to complete a $1 billion, 145-mile energy corridor to transmit emissions-free hydropower from Quebec to New England, as Maine voters approved a ballot measure Tuesday mandating a halt to the 1,200-megawatt project. Question 1, a citizen’s initiative halting Central Maine Power’s New...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine voters reject controversial CMP corridor project

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Mainers voted to kill Central Maine Power’s $1 billion transmission line project. The hotly-contested project from Central Maine Power fueled a ton of voter interest, and the Associated Press is projecting the "Yes on 1" side, which rejects the corridor, has won decisively. There was a lot...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Fosters Daily Democrat

'Hot-button issue': Mainers vote to halt $1B electric transmission line

Maine voters voiced their disapproval Tuesday on a 145-mile conduit for Canadian hydropower that's billed as either a bold step in battling climate change or an unnecessary destruction of woodlands. Utilities have poured more than $90 million into the battle over the $1 billion project ahead of the referendum on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Maine Voters to Decide Fate of Proposed 145-Mile Power Line

Voters in Maine on Tuesday will decide the fate of a proposed transmission line that would carry 1,200 megawatts of power through a corridor connecting Quebec to Massachusetts, while New York state will vote on a so-called “green amendment.”. The ballot question on the Maine project, which is known as...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Online

Council contest and Canadian hydropower: 5 things Kittery voters need to know

KITTERY, Maine — Tuesday, Nov. 2 is bound to be a lively day at the Kittery Community Center, as town voters head to the polls to voice their choices in the town election. The Town Council race heated up when Chuck Denault, who resigned from the Council in March, threw his hat in the ring to win back a seat on the Council Nov. 2. He is one of four candidates seeking three open seats.
KITTERY, ME
theirregular.com

Dear Maine voters,

We are up against a Goliath in Iberdrola, also known as Avangrid, CMP, NECEC, Clean Energy Matters and Partners with Hydro-Quebec as well as many other organizations too numerous to list. The bombardment of ads that project only half truths or are slanted toward a self-serving end only insult the intelligence of the people of our State.
MAINE STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

2 key hurdles face Mass. power line to Quebec

A PROPOSED power line bringing hydroelectricity from Quebec into New England via Maine faces two key hurdles in the coming months that could make or break climate change efforts in Massachusetts. The power line project, called New England Clean Energy Connect, is being financed by Massachusetts electricity ratepayers. If built,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
utilitydive.com

Avangrid, NextEra duke it out over a 145-mile transmission line in the Maine woods

Five power companies — Avangrid, Hydro-Québec, NextEra Energy Resources, Calpine and Vistra — have spent $96.3 million trying to convince Mainers how to vote next week on a ballot initiative that seeks to kill the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project, a power line designed to provide Massachusetts utilities with carbon-free electricity from Canada.
MAINE STATE
pinalcentral.com

New Mexico energizes first leg of major transmission line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s been years in the making, and now officials say the first leg of a major renewable energy transmission line in New Mexico has been energized. The New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority made the announcement Tuesday, saying the Western Spirit project is expected to be in operation by the end of the year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
