A Colorado effort helped to spur a new industry centered on hunting methane

(Richland, WA) — US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and science leaders today helped dedicate a new, $90-million research facility that will accelerate scientific discovery in chemistry, materials science and computing. Speaking at the virtual dedication ceremony at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus in Richland, PNNL Director Steven Ashby noted the Energy Sciences Center will help the United States meet decarbonization goals by reducing vehicle emissions, developing next-generation energy storage technologies and creating more efficient manufacturing methods. It also will provide improved techniques for capturing carbon dioxide and turning waste carbon into fuels and products more efficiently and economically, Ashby said. “Meeting the goal we set here in Washington of transitioning to net-zero emissions by 2050 will require continued scientific and technological advances,” said Inslee. “It is my hope that those next big breakthroughs will be made right here in the Energy Sciences Center.”

RICHLAND, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO