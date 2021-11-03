CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A Colorado effort helped to spur a new industry centered on hunting methane

By CPR News
 8 days ago

The oil and gas industry has a methane problem. That climate-warming gas often escapes from wells and pipelines. The Biden administration has just proposed new rules that will force companies to plug the leaks. Colorado did something very similar starting about seven years ago, and it helped create an entirely new...

IN THIS ARTICLE
