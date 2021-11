Rutgers now has its eyes set on the NCAA tournament that begins later this week. “It’s disappointing, but we’re all still very proud,” said Rutgers head coach Mike O’Neill after the match. “It just wasn’t our day today. We did a lot of things that, we just weren’t ourselves. That’s a credit to [Michigan]. But for us, we’ll go and we’ll look at those things and get better for the NCAA tournament.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO