Man completes goal of donating blood platelets in all 50 states, then does it again Donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Officials in Poinsett County, Ark., are hosting a blood drive.

Donors can visit the Sheriff’s Office meeting room, 1500 Justice Dr., Harrisburg, on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Blood drive (POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF)

©2021 Cox Media Group