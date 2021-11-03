CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold midweek with roaring 20s for some low temps

WBKO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilly air will be with us today despite the sunshine, with high temperatures only a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday!. The growing season will end thanks to the big chill we are...

www.wbko.com

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
wymt.com

Cold front approaching the region, rain chances and a big temp drop on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwest wind looks to crank our temperatures up one more time early this afternoon, but rain and colder air will be here this evening. While I think we start off this Veterans Day fairly calm with a mix of sun and clouds, the clouds will increase quickly by this afternoon and chances for showers, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, pick up with the cold front.
State
Kentucky State
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBKO

A Windy, Wet Veterans Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our winning streak of weather continued Wednesday! Lots of sunshine coupled with a southerly wind took temps back into the low 70s for a third day in a row. The great weather comes to an end Thursday, however. Thursday is Veterans Day, and things will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tracking rain, strong winds for Veterans Day

Wednesday will have plentiful sunshine before a cold front moves in for Veterans Day, bringing rain, winds and ultimately cool conditions!. We are dry once again, but we'll have clouds move in during the day. Wednesday is also dry, but we've got rain and cooler air by Veterans Day!. Chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE
WBKO

A wet and windy Veterans Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was a pleasant fall day with sunshine and warm conditions. Wednesday reached the low 70s, but this forecast does not have any 70s for the foreseeable future... Veterans Day, Thursday, will start off mostly cloudy along with southwesterly winds. The clouds will limit heating...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere ahead of our next cold front. (CBS4) Overnight some wet weather will roll through, but the highest rain chance will likely be Friday with the deepest moisture in place. Passing storms will lead to some heavy downpours at times Friday. Highs will remain seasonably warm in the low 80s. Saturday a second front will lead to some showers before we gradually clear out by Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. It will be even cooler by Monday morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant with the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL

