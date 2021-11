A lightweight encounter between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler is taking place now (Saturday, November 6, 2021) at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Chandler avoids a leg kick early. Chandler misses a couple of overhands. Both fighters are aggressive early as expected. Gaethje connects with a right. Chandler lands a leg kick. Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Now they’re all out brawling! Chandler is the one throwing more powerful leg kicks. Gaethje eats a big right hand but he’s still in this. Gaethje is starting to land some leg kicks now. Chandler lands a huge one two! He’s hurt Gaethje and goes for a flying knee. Gaethje survives but they’re still brawling. Chandler has had to eat some shots but he’s done well so far. Gaethje lands a huge uppercut! This is an absolutely crazy fight. Both fighters clinch up. Chandler lands a few body shots. Chandler is spitting some blood before seeing his takedown attempt stuffed. Gaethje lands two big shots! Chandler’s left leg is beat up. The round ends and it was a crazy one.

