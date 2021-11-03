Kings vs Jazz Game Thread

Hi, I'm Will, the guy who does the previews here at the Kings Herald and well, I'm not sure I know how to write a positive preview that isn't sarcastic, so, please bear with me through my tonal shifts during these next few games if the Kings continue to play well. The Kings are, as a matter of fact, playing pretty damn well these last few games and have a really good shot of continuing that play with a game this afternoon, at home, against an Indiana squad that's trying to find their identity with new coach, Rick Carlisle. Sure, their record of 3-7 is nothing to write home about, but they've won two of their last three, including games against the Knicks and Blazers, and the scars left on my soul from the last decade and a half of Kings basketball tells me... this could be a tougher win than we all hope. Everyone send good vibes to the Golden 1 Center today on this Sunday afternoon and let's talk some Kings basketball!

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO