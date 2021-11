Looking for relief from menopause symptoms? The Embr Wave 2 wearable temperature regulator provides immediate relief from hot flashes and helps you to keep calm during stressful moments. Using calibrated cooling or warming sensors, this gadget helps you to feel more comfortable during everyday situations. So you can keep your focus at work and feel more resilient to life’s challenges. Moreover, this wearable temperature regulator can even assist with better sleep quality and help you to drift off quicker. Best of all, this wearable provides user feedback and allows you to modify the duration and feel of your sessions. It’ll also fit into your lifestyle and is available in a black or rose gold finish. Overall, it’s an ideal wearable device if you experience hot flashes and can’t control the thermostat.

