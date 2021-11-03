CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga had “psychological difficulty” leaving behind her ‘House of Gucci’ character

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga throws herself 100% into everything she does, and her starring role in the upcoming movie House of Gucci is no exception. Gaga tells British Vogue that while portraying Patrizia Reggiani — who was convicted of putting a hit on her ex, Maurizio Gucci — she went so deep into...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#British Vogue#Abc Audio
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
MOVIES
SFGate

'House of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
themusicuniverse.com

Lady Gaga starring in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga follows up her Academy Award-winning role in A Star Is Born with House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott film, distributed by MGM, is set to hit theaters on November 24th and home video and streaming early next year. A trailer can be viewed below. House of Gucci is...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

See the fabulous looks on the 'House of Gucci' red carpet at UK premiere

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is nearing its Nov. 24 theatrical release, and the stars are out in London for the highly anticipated drama's UK premiere. Lady Gaga—Queen of Fashion Statements—portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot that killed him in 1995. She was convicted in '98 and served 18 years of her 26-year sentence before her release in 2016.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Collider

Lady Gaga Spoke With Her 'House of Gucci' Accent for Almost a Year

House of Gucci, colloquially known by way of pinched-finger pictorial has dominated the film news cycle since a first look of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's central, "gloriously doomed" couple - Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, appropriately, the former having slain the latter in a high-profile crime of passion - was shared in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” When Lady Gaga delivered that line in the first trailer for House of Gucci, fan anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house in 1921.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga claps back over criticism of her role in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has shut down criticism over her role in the upcoming Gucci biopic, House of Gucci. The actor and singer recently responded for the first time to comments made about her role as Patrizia Gucci, by Patrizia herself, making it very clear that she had absolutely zero time for it.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lady Gaga Responds to Patrizia Reggiani's Criticism of Her 'House of Gucci' Portrayal

Lady Gaga is portraying real-life convict Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci, and recently the singer responded to the Italian socialite's criticisms of the role. Back in March, Reggiani spoke with ANSA, an Italian wire service, and offered some harsh words for Gaga. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," she said.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lady Gaga Has Seen The House Of Gucci, See Her Reaction

You would think that a star like Lady Gaga would be drop-dead honest if she didn’t like a movie like House of Gucci. It doesn’t matter that she stars in the Ridley Scott drama about the Gucci family brand, because if the edit of her performance as Patrizia Reggiani didn’t suit her tastes, it would be assumed someone would have heard about it by now. Well, Lady Gaga has not only seen the movie’s final cut, but she’s also provided a rather beautiful reaction as her seal of approval.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy