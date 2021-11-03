CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles announce new support act for BST Hyde Park show

By Tom Skinner
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles have announced an additional support act for their 2022 European stadium tour. The legendary band will hit the road next summer in celebration of their 50th anniversary. On June 26, they’ll headline British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park with special guests Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Now,...

