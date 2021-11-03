CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance historic page from Feb. 13, 1954: An array of Staten Island restaurants

By Cassy Sommer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Today’s archive page is from Feb. 13, 1954. Various restaurants advertise in the Advance. Clove Park Restaurant, located in...

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Smile, Staten Island: Ballroom dancers, RUMC Employees of the Month, and Trunk or Treat in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured this week are photos from local happenings, including events hosted by the Staten Island Ballroom Dancers, Employee of the Month ceremonies at Richmond University Medical Center, and the Uncle Chase Foundation Trunk or Treat event in Mariners Harbor. The Ballroom Dancers held three events recently,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Veterans Day 2021: Richmond County American Legion gathers at the Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Outside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville, the Richmond County American Legion hosted a ceremony, where family and friends, local elected officials, and the Staten Island Chapter of the Rolling Thunder gathered to honor all veterans, in addition the annual program honored World War I veterans on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Serving the community: Ribbon-cutting event celebrates launch of Per Scholas tech training on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Leaders from government, corporate America and New York-based non-profits joined together at the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island, Sea View, Tuesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of Staten Island’s first-ever Per Scholas IT training course. Per Scholas has joined...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC Saturday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s Rockefeller Center is getting ready to get into the holiday spirit — but before it does, it needs its iconic Christmas tree. For the first time ever, the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Maryland. The 79-foot-tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, Md., will be cut on Thursday and arrive by flatbed at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. The 85-year-old tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Erasure’s Asbury Park concert canceled for Feb. 2022 | New show added in Red Bank, N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – There’s good news and bad news for Erasure fans. The bad news is that their gig at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, N.J. on Feb. 1, 2022 has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the venue’s Facebook page. The good news is that it has been moved to the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater (Count Basie Theatre) in Red Bank, N.J. for the same date and tickets are on sale now.
RED BANK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 10, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maureen Dragula, 74, of Travis, who enjoyed cooking, shopping, watching the Mets and spending time with her family, and who was the 18th recipient of a single lung transplant at NYU Langone and was instrumental in paving the way for older patients seeking lung transplants, died Nov. 8, 2021.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Native Staten Islander named Project Hospitality’s new executive director

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Westerleigh native and longtime social justice advocate Jaclyn (Jackie) Stoll has been appointed executive director of Project Hospitality. A graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and St John’s Villa Academy, Stoll brings a wealth of knowledge and skill and nearly a decade of hands-on experience to her new role at the not-for-profit, which serves vulnerable Staten Islanders in their time of need.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Legoland New York to offer the ultimate sleepover party at its hotel this winter

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to enjoy an escape away from home this winter, you can head to Legoland New York Hotel for its all-new Sleepover Series. Legoland New York Resort’s exciting themed hotel officially opened to guests in August — just steps away from the 150-acre theme park in Goshen, N.Y. The facility includes 250 themed rooms open for bookings. The hotel is specially designed for families, with imaginative Lego features and themed play areas everywhere you turn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

City Council approves revised 524-unit River North project with first rezoning of its kind on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Zoning change requests for the revised River North project in St. George passed the City Council Wednesday paving the way for the 524-unit development. City Councilwoman Debi Rose (D-North Shore) spent months behind the scenes negotiating a reduction in the scope of the three-building, mixed-use project that will be built into the hillside near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Stuyvesant Place.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Black Friday 2021: Which stores will offer curbside pickup?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Retailers are working to make holiday shopping safer and easier by offering curbside pickup options during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While there will be plenty of deals on Black Friday and the rest of the holiday season, some may feel uncomfortable going back to stores to shop in-person or may simply find it easier to order online and pick up their items curbside.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Comedian Mike Epps to headline Comedy Jam at St. George Theatre after Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Giveaway | How to get tickets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Giveaway and Comedy Jam have been scheduled for Nov. 24 for the Park Hill Community. The annual event is again being sponsored by The K Woods Foundation, in conjunction with Ghostface Killah and The Waterteam, Kareem Woods’ entertainment company. The event will...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

