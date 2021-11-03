Advance historic page from Feb. 13, 1954: An array of Staten Island restaurants

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s Rockefeller Center is getting ready to get into the holiday spirit — but before it does, it needs its iconic Christmas tree. For the first time ever, the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Maryland. The 79-foot-tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, Md., will be cut on Thursday and arrive by flatbed at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. The 85-year-old tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO