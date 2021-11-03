CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Norfolk Southern's light-filled new corporate campus wows with technology, features

By Jessica Saunders
 8 days ago

Architect Jon Pickard of Pickard Chilton and HKS designed the expansive three-building campus. It was developed by Atlanta-based Cousins Properties. HOK designed the interiors.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

Atlanta's largest builder names new top leaders

Atlanta's largest construction company is naming new top leaders. Holder Construction's longtime CEO and son of its founder, Tommy Holder, in January will hand the CEO duties to Wayne Wadsworth, the company said Nov. 11. Beth Lowry will become president. Holder, who had been CEO for 32 years, will remain chairman.
ATLANTA, GA
Tech to the rescue: It’s powering a rebound in office leasing

Tech companies accounted for 22% of office space leased in the second and third quarters of this year combined, rebounding from a 2020 dip to match pre-pandemic highs.
MARKETS
Inno Under 25: Meet Atlanta's next generation of innovators

Meet the young entrepreneurs driving Atlanta’s explosive startup growth. The city’s technology ecosystem has made headlines this year for major corporate expansions, record-breaking venture capital funding and massive exits. It’s not just veteran entrepreneurs leading the charge. We’re highlighting the accomplished innovators 25 years old and younger making impacts on...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Business
Georgia nonprofit conducting charging station study to prep state for electric freight vehicles

A Georgia climate and transportation nonprofit is studying the best locations along popular freight corridors to add electric charging stations. The Ray is working with Geotab Inc., a Canada-based telematics platform, to analyze which truck stops need charging stations. The pilot corridors are from Dallas to Atlanta along Interstate 20 and from Atlanta to the Port of Savannah.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta's fast-growing PadSplit raises $20.5M to increase affordable housing supply

Atlanta affordable housing startup PadSplit Inc. raised a $20.5 million round, according to a Nov. 1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: PadSplit converts underutilized single-family homes or apartments into shared worker housing as a way to use the existing housing stock to increase affordable options. Lack of housing supply is one of the main obstacles to providing affordable living accommodations, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city of Atlanta and other community organizations are constantly brainstorming affordable housing solutions, including using public land and changing zoning regulations. Between 2000 and 2017, Atlanta’s median rent increased by over 70% but median income only increased by 48%, according to the city. An estimated 340,400 metro Atlanta households pay over 30% of their income for housing, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. PadSplit’s co-living model could be an innovative solution to housing supply and affordability problems.
ATLANTA, GA
Jeff Pollock On Leadership: Atlanta commercial real estate sector provides plenty of reasons to ‘be bold’ (podcast)

When Jeff Pollock was in college at Indiana University, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in commercial real estate, and that he wanted to be in Atlanta. What it took the Raleigh, NC native a little longer to figure out is that "in a market like Atlanta where there’s, what I view as unlimited opportunity, there’s no reason not to be bold,” said Pollock, owner and managing principal at Pollock Commercial.
ATLANTA, GA
Proposed routes for the BeltLine's Northwest Trail spark concern from residents

Several Atlanta residents expressed concerns about encroachment on private property, proximity to the school and the impact of the Buckhead City movement on planning.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia CIO Lifetime Achievement honoree Lee Crump known as ethical, talented

Lee W. Crump was a purchasing agent for a wholesale hardware distributor in upstate New York in 1973 when his company gave its employees an “IBM aptitude test,” he recalled. He scored the highest, and a career in IT was launched. Crump is this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement ORBIE Award from GeorgiaCIO, one of 21 chapters in the InspireCIO Leadership Network. He will be honored during an event Nov. 5 at Cobb Galleria.
POLITICS
High Ground Company Named Forbes 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals Honoree

High Ground Company, a leading Atlanta based wealth protection planning firm, has been named a 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals honoree by Forbes and Shook Research Group. This inaugural group of distinguished specialists manage client policies in excess of $24 billion. Of the 250 people on this list, there are 34 women and 58 Millennials represented. As the economic recovery continues, this list features exceptional professionals who are helping their clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever. High Ground Company is one of only four firms to have made the list from Georgia and ranks as number one in the state overall. In addition to this exceptional honor, the firm is also pleased to announce the hire of two new associates. Allyson Kiel joins as Managing Director. Over the last two decades, Allyson has held executive management positions with Wachovia, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust (Truist). Her most recent role was head of the Private Banking for SunTrust, leading over 300 financial professionals in the bank’s high-net-worth client segment. Regarded as an industry leader in the banking, investment, and insurance fields, Allyson adds significant experience, depth and resources to High Ground’s advisory practice. Sophia Bulmash joins as Operations Manager. A recent graduate from Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, Sophia leverages business relationships, technology, and her education to provide a white-glove touch for all service-related questions and client needs as they arise. High Ground Company was established by Hunter Ewing and Bo Wilkins in 2019. The industry professionals bring nearly six decades of experience in the high-end life insurance planning field and are considered two of the top advisors in the country. The firm adds value to each client's planning through its understanding and problem-solving based philosophy. This focus delivers the outcomes that the affluent and their team of planners expect. High Ground Company is an owner of Lion Street in Austin, Texas. Lion Street firms are among the industry’s most elite financial firms, and High Ground Company is among the very few firms nationwide to meet its professional criteria.
ATLANTA, GA
Small town growing up

Honoring individuals who have found the perfect intersection of social good and corporate success.
ECONOMY
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

