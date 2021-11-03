First Look: Norfolk Southern's light-filled new corporate campus wows with technology, features

High Ground Company, a leading Atlanta based wealth protection planning firm, has been named a 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals honoree by Forbes and Shook Research Group. This inaugural group of distinguished specialists manage client policies in excess of $24 billion. Of the 250 people on this list, there are 34 women and 58 Millennials represented. As the economic recovery continues, this list features exceptional professionals who are helping their clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever. High Ground Company is one of only four firms to have made the list from Georgia and ranks as number one in the state overall. In addition to this exceptional honor, the firm is also pleased to announce the hire of two new associates. Allyson Kiel joins as Managing Director. Over the last two decades, Allyson has held executive management positions with Wachovia, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust (Truist). Her most recent role was head of the Private Banking for SunTrust, leading over 300 financial professionals in the bank’s high-net-worth client segment. Regarded as an industry leader in the banking, investment, and insurance fields, Allyson adds significant experience, depth and resources to High Ground’s advisory practice. Sophia Bulmash joins as Operations Manager. A recent graduate from Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, Sophia leverages business relationships, technology, and her education to provide a white-glove touch for all service-related questions and client needs as they arise. High Ground Company was established by Hunter Ewing and Bo Wilkins in 2019. The industry professionals bring nearly six decades of experience in the high-end life insurance planning field and are considered two of the top advisors in the country. The firm adds value to each client's planning through its understanding and problem-solving based philosophy. This focus delivers the outcomes that the affluent and their team of planners expect. High Ground Company is an owner of Lion Street in Austin, Texas. Lion Street firms are among the industry’s most elite financial firms, and High Ground Company is among the very few firms nationwide to meet its professional criteria.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO