CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Futures steady as focus shifts to Fed's taper decision

By Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures: Dow off 0.11%, S&P down 0.09%, Nasdaq up 0.03%

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were largely steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to signal the withdrawal of the pandemic-era support.

The U.S. central bank will likely announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase program in its policy statement due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

The statement will be followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference, which market participants will be closely watching for views on inflation and interest rate hikes.

Wall Street has largely shrugged off concerns around rising price pressures and mixed economic growth, boosted by a stellar third-quarter earnings season and an upbeat commentary about growth going forward.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record closing highs for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 36,000 for the first time.

“Anything suggesting that the Fed is confident to keep withdrawing monetary policy support following a start today may allow equity investors to buy more,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD group.

“After all, they may have already digested the idea that interest rates will start rising at some point soon.”

Shares of shale oil producer Devon Energy rose 4.8% in premarket trading on topping earnings estimates as oil prices hit multi-year highs.

Lyft Inc surged 16.1% after the ride-hailing firm reported an adjusted profit for the third quarter and outlined a path to sustained profitability on the back of drastic cost cuts and a return of riders and drivers.

Mondelez International Inc added 1.9% after the Oreo maker raised its annual sales forecast, helped by price increases and strong demand from emerging markets.

T-Mobile US gained 3.4% after the U.S. wireless carrier beat third-quarter estimates for adding monthly bill paying phone subscribers.

Profit for S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 40.2% in the third quarter from a year ago, up 10.8% since the start of the earnings season, according to Refinitiv IBES.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 39 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.03%.

On the economic data front, October readings on ADP private payrolls, IHS Markit composite PMI and ISM non-manufacturing activity is due later in the day.

Activision Blizzard Inc tumbled 12.0% after the videogame publisher delayed the launch of two much-awaited titles, as its co-leader Jen Oneal decided to step down from her role. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Interest Rates#Tapering#Adp#Fed#European#Dow#S P#The Federal Reserve#Jfd#Devon Energy#Lyft Inc#Oreo
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq resume their advances; Disney drags on Dow

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched higher on Thursday, with chipmakers helping the indexes resume their climb after hotter-than-expected inflation reports dampened investor sentiment and halted a streak of record closing highs. Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), falling in the wake of a disappointing earnings report,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Pounce on During a Market Crash

Square continues to launch new services and capture market share. Upstart has a massive market opportunity and is just getting started. After a 2020 that included a big crash and then an even bigger recovery, 2021 has been more temperate (with just a couple short bursts of volatility) by comparison, and the S&P 500 is sitting on a 24.7% gain year-to-date. That big gain has more and more investors worried about the increased chances of a market crash.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy