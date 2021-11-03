CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Baker band can't travel to playoff game due to bus driver shortage

By Shelby Myers
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baker High School is prepped for a playoff matchup on the road against Auburn High this week, but the Hornets' biggest supporters will be stuck in Mobile.

A bus driver shortage is keeping the Baker High School band from traveling to the game.

The band's booster president, Brandi Hannah, said they have tried nearly everything. There's just no drivers to take them.

"Unfortunately it is what it is. We're stuck," said Hannah.

Hannah's son is the trumpet section leader. He couldn't travel with the band to away games last year because of COVID protocols. Now, his senior year, there's another obstacle keeping him and 175 of his band mates from Baker's first playoff game in Auburn.

Hannah said, "Our directors, they called probably every charter bus company from Atlanta, to Jacksonville to Baton Rouge and everywhere in between, and they were either already booked for the day that we needed them, or they just simply did not have any drivers to help us out."

Hannah said charter bus drivers are in short supply and so are school bus drivers nationwide.

"We would need at least six school buses and we can't find any drivers to drive those school buses. It's just kind of put us in a situation where we have no way to get there," said Hannah.

The football team couldn't get charter buses either, so they're traveling in school buses to Auburn, using up all the available drivers.

Hannah said they've even tried to get drivers from other school districts, including the University of South Alabama, but they all declined because of insurance liabilities.

"Everybody's is sad and disappointed especially parents of seniors, you know, they want that one more football game at least," Hannah said. "I feel bad for the football team that they're not going to have you know, the band playing along, playing to fight song whenever they score and getting them pumped up."

If Baker wins in the first round, there is some good news. The second round would be at Baker or just across the bay in Fairhope and Hannah said they can manage transportation for the short distance.

MORE MOBILE Co. NEWS

  • Updated 46 min ago
  • Updated 11 hrs ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sz40X_0cl9r1Vf00
  • Updated 11 hrs ago
  • Updated 11 hrs ago
  • Updated 16 hrs ago
  • Updated 11 hrs ago
  • Updated 17 hrs ago
  • Updated 17 hrs ago
  • Updated 16 hrs ago

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Education
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Sports
City
Fairhope, AL
City
Mobile, AL
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

SpaceX Crew Dragon chases down International Space Station

The day after a sky-lighting Florida launch, four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule closed in on the International Space Station Thursday, on track for docking and the start of half-year stay aboard the orbital outpost. Crew-3 commander Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Buses#Football#Baker High School#Hornets#Covid
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI
CNN

CNN

724K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy