CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China working on new monetary policy facility for green projects - central bank head

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide low cost funds for financial institutions to support green projects.

Addressing a United Nations COP26 climate summit via a video message, Yi said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the European Union would soon deliver a shared understanding of what is a green investment.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

JGB yields fall on caution ahead of central banks' policy reviews

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking overnight U.S. 10-year Treasury yields lower, though declines were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of central bank meetings outside Japan. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.090% and the 20-year JGB yield fell...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetary Policy#United Nations#Pboc#The European Union
go955.com

China central bank chief says it is urgent to strengthen personal data protection

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank chief Yi Gang said on Wednesday it is urgent to strengthen personal data protection in the financial technology (fintech) sector and data protection is high on the central bank’s agenda. China will improve the legal framework for personal data protection in the financial sector...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China, Russia Working Together on Security Threats in Central Asia

Eyes in Beijing and Moscow are trained on Central Asia, prompted by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The security threat in Afghanistan and the desire to shut off Central Asia from other powers, such as the U.S., is motivating Beijing and Moscow to cooperate and gloss over their differences, according to Emil Avdaliani, director of Middle East Studies at Georgian think tank Geocase.
INDIA
MarketWatch

ECB leaves monetary policy measures unchanged

The European Central Bank, as expected, left its monetary policy measures unchanged Thursday, saying it would continue to purchase assets via its pandemic emergency purchase program at a slower pace than seen in the second and third quarters. The ECB left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue PEPP purchases through at least the end of March. Purchases under the separate Asset Purchase Program will continue at a pace of 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion) a month. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, in which economists expect her to push back against market pricing of rate increases in 2022 and 2023.
WORLD
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Stocks Fall as Bank of Japan Holds Steady on Monetary Policy; Oil Drops Around 1%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower on Thursday as the Bank of Japan announced its decision to hold steady on monetary policy. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.96% to close at 28,820.09 while the Topix index shed 0.7% to 1,999.66. Retail sales in Japan fell 0.6% in September from a year earlier, according to government data released Thursday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Brookings Institution

Greening Asia for the long haul: What can central banks do?

Here in Hong Kong, Category 8 typhoons used to be infrequent. Just as floods in Germany and massive wildfires in California were disasters we might see every decade or so. Sadly, this is no longer the case. In one week alone this October, Hong Kong saw two Category 8 typhoons. Earlier this year, floods devastated parts of central Germany, and California saw five of the largest wildfires in its history in 2020. Hong Kong, Germany, and California are not outliers. Extreme weather conditions have been documented in much of the world.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

China's October forex reserves at $3.218 trillion - central bank

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Sunday. That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.201 trillion at...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

EU central banks working on DLT-based asset settlement

European central banks have been ramping up their efforts to utilize distributed ledger technology (DLT), the foundation of blockchain, in central bank money settlements. Banca d’Italia and Deutsche Bundesbank, the central banks of Italy and Germany, respectively, joined forces to work on settlements in central bank money of DLT-based asset exchanges.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Dollar Down as Investors Grapple With Recent Central Bank Policies

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Monday morning in Asia, making a steady start to the week but remaining below the peaks it hit on Friday. Investors continue to find a middle ground between markets' volatile interest rate projections and recent dovish monetary policy decisions from key central banks.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

China Central Bank to Tread Warily on Easing Amid Stagflation Risk - Policy Sources

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation, policy sources and analysts said. Momentum is faltering in the world's second-largest economy due to fresh curbs to control COVID-19 outbreaks,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Climate Change: China's Central Bank Unveils Lending Facility To Spur Funding For Carbon-reduction Projects In Net-zero Drive

China is rolling out a lending facility at extremely favourable interest rates to support businesses engaged in low-carbon emission projects and renewable energy ventures, the latest move to undergird its long-term net-zero targets. The People's Bank of China said it will provide a one-year facility for commercial banks at 1.75...
ECONOMY
investing.com

China will advance development of eCNY, central bank gov says

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will continue to advance the development of its central bank digital currency and improve its design and usage, the People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said on Tuesday. China is a front-runner in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and is testing...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Central banks head for stimulus exit, but some take the slow lane

LONDON (Reuters) – A great central bank exit from the extraordinary stimulus unleashed to keep economies afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic is underway, with the United States and Australia this week moving away from hefty policy support. But policymakers have also pushed back against investor expectations for a slew of...
BUSINESS
minneapolisfed.org

Comment on Iovino, La’O and Mascarenhas, “Optimal Monetary Policy and Disclosure with an Informationally-Constrained Central Banker”

Comment on Iovino, La’O and Mascarenhas, “Optimal Monetary Policy and Disclosure with an Informationally-Constrained Central Banker”. Iovino, La’O and Mascarenhas (forthcoming) ask two important questions regarding the optimal conduct of monetary policy: Should the central bank’s policy depend on information the central bank has that is not available to markets? And should the central bank disclose information that it has but market participants do not? Iovino, La’O and Mascarenhas answer these questions using a simple, stylized model with one-period price stickiness. They show that efficient equilibria can be sustained regardless of whether policy depends on the central bank’s information and regardless of its disclosure policy. We explain the logic behind their irrelevance result and show that if restrictions are imposed on equilibria, then monetary policy should in general depend on the central bank’s information. Finally, we offer some speculative answers to their questions and discuss the sense in which policy is converging towards theory.
ECONOMY
NRDC

Green Banks: Taking Climate Finance from Pledge to Project

A key theme at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is how—and when—wealthy nations will deliver on their promise to mobilize public and private finance to help developing countries reduce their own emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. Amidst concerns about missed targets and announcements of new pledges, it’s important to remember that the true measure of success or failure will be whether climate finance pledges are translated into actual projects. As NRDC’s President, Manish Bapna, noted during a COP26 event co-hosted by NRDC: “In five years the metric won’t be how much money signs up for private or public finance, but what are the projects being funded and what is the impact of those projects, and in that context the role of green banks and the role of local development finance institutions plays an absolutely critical role.”
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy