Nuclear Throne Review

I’ve got a long history – and some very fond memories – of fishing minigames in larger RPGs. From Legend of Zelda through to Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, Dark Chronicle and all the way to modern games like Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles and Cozy Grove, I have been sucked in more times than I should have. It’s the ultimate side-quest and distraction. The moon might be crashing into the planet, but I’ll be staring into a pool with a fishing rod. I’ll be exhausting the fishing drop tables, stocking up on food, or hunting for lost treasure. The collectibles suck me in and the meditative gameplay keeps me there.
