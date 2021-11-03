Nuclear Throne Review

Not to be confused with the band Circa Survive, this new release is however also a psychedelic musical experience. Circa Infinity releases today on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. A hypnotic game like no other, Circa Infinity will have you diving through circular layers to reach your goal. Through 50 levels of brain-melting platforming, can you make it to the core? It is a traditional platformer housed within a mind-bending circular arena; jump and dodge enemies to progress. Also within these 50 levels are five bosses all wanting to stop you in your tracks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO