Chilly temperatures and a few flurries in the forecast thorough Thursday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brace yourselves—winter is coming. We all can feel the last drops of warm sunshine moving out as we head into the thick of November. It’s all happening just in time for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to release its winter outlook, which tells us that La Nina is expected to […]
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WV News) — West Virginia's current pleasant weather conditions will not last, as the temperate and dry will give way to the cold and dreary this weekend, according to a forecast from AccuWeather. West Virginia is one of several states — stretching from the East Coast to...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week.
Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived.
Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.
The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning.
Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well.
Plan on...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead.
The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch.
Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times.
Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest.
Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday.
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55.
Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56.
Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
WHAT WE KNOW
– Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours
– Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning
– Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north
– Much colder weekend to follow
– More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
– How much snow will melt on impact across the state
– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday
– How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system swirling over Minnesota on Thursday is bringing the...
A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday.
3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre
As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures.
Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right?
I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left.
Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year.
Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
High pressure has started to build into the region offering plenty of sunshine across the state. Winds will turn gusty through the afternoon as our next storm system gathers organization. With a blustery northwest wind, daytime highs will struggle to warm past the 50s in many locations. Areas farther south...
