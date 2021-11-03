CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “Masked Singer” Live Is Coming To Colorado

This show is so much fun to watch. Admittedly, I haven't watched a whole lot but when I have watched, I've really gotten into it and it is loved by millions, including my mom who watches it religiously. In fact, I told her about this yesterday...

