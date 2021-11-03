CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynesville, MN

Paynesville Voters Turned Down Operating Levy Request

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PAYNESVILLE -- The operating levy on the Paynesville school district ballot has failed. There were 629 no votes...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Paynesville, MN
State
Minnesota State
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Celebrates Veteran’s Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Celebrated Veterans' Day with a parade through downtown St. Cloud Thursday. The parade went from the St. Cloud Public Library down St. Germain Street to the River's Edge Convention Center. The turnout was good despite the cold weather. Local veterans organizations led the parade, which...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Fest
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy