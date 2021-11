Dear Doctors: I have a slight allergy to wasp stings. The morning after a sting left me with a swollen lower lip, and I woke with a dry cough. Then my throat closed, and I couldn’t breathe. It lasted for 45 seconds and was terrifying. My sister, an RN, suspects it’s laryngospasm. Can you explain? What do I do if it happens again? I have an EpiPen, but I’ve never used one before.

