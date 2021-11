A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a barricade along Interstate 29. The vehicle was northbound on I-29 Wednesday evening when it left the roadway at about the 50-mile marker and struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board on the right and flipped over, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO