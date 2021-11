Stearns County Officials are meeting with the National Institute of Corrections this afternoon. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall will be attending that meeting today. Kendall says the National Institute of Corrections is talking to people all across the Criminal Justice System about the space they use in their jails. She says 15 years ago they looked at how they use their jail and prioritized who needs to be locked up. Kendall says those they are "afraid of" deserved priority over those they are "angry with".

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO