Former city employee unseats incumbent in Jeannette Council race

Tribune-Review

A newcomer is joining Jeannette Council as former city employee Michelle Langdon ousted an incumbent, according to unofficial returns.

Langdon, a Republican, got 33% of the vote, beating out Democrat Nancy Peters (29%). Incumbent Chuck Highlands, a Republican, held on to his seat with about 38% of the vote, according to unofficial returns. Langdon and Highlands were elected to four-year terms.

Highlands, 81, has been a council member since being appointed to his seat in January 2016 before winning election in 2017. Peters, 74, won a seat in 2017.

Langdon, 64, worked for the city for about five years before retiring in December.

Mayor Curtis Antoniak, a Democrat, was unopposed in his race. He received 93% of the vote, according to unofficial returns.