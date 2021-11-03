CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Former city employee unseats incumbent in Jeannette Council race

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ex9iC_0cl9nko900
Tribune-Review

A newcomer is joining Jeannette Council as former city employee Michelle Langdon ousted an incumbent, according to unofficial returns.

Langdon, a Republican, got 33% of the vote, beating out Democrat Nancy Peters (29%). Incumbent Chuck Highlands, a Republican, held on to his seat with about 38% of the vote, according to unofficial returns. Langdon and Highlands were elected to four-year terms.

Highlands, 81, has been a council member since being appointed to his seat in January 2016 before winning election in 2017. Peters, 74, won a seat in 2017.

Langdon, 64, worked for the city for about five years before retiring in December.

Mayor Curtis Antoniak, a Democrat, was unopposed in his race. He received 93% of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeannette, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

SpaceX Crew Dragon chases down International Space Station

The day after a sky-lighting Florida launch, four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule closed in on the International Space Station Thursday, on track for docking and the start of half-year stay aboard the orbital outpost. Crew-3 commander Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbent#Election#Jeannette Council#Republican#Democrat
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
941
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy