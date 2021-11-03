Macaulay Culkin Walks the Runway at the Gucci Love Parade -- See His Model Look

Dakota Johnson channeled classic rockstar fashion at the Gucci Love Parade special event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and more, Johnson herself modeled a bold head-to-toe Gucci look for the event. The “50 Shades of Gray” actress posed in a glittering three-piece bandeau top layered under a hard feathered top and matching metallic skirt. The ensemble also featured logo-coated sheer tights that Johnson tucked into a set of strappy black sandals. Balanced atop a stiletto heel, the design also included a round toe, patent uppers and a triple-strap hold. As for the “How to Be Single” star herself, the outfit yesterday taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Channel Dakota Johnson in these similar black stiletto sandals inspired by her look yesterday. Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398. Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248. Buy Now: Schutz Cadey-Lee Sandals, $118. Click through the gallery to find more of the new Gucci Love Parade collection.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO