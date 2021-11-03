CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Macaulay Culkin Walks the Runway at the Gucci Love Parade -- See His Model Look

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out, Kevin McCallister knows how to work a runway! Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin showed off his impressive modeling skills on Tuesday when he walked in the Gucci Love Parade show in Los Angeles, California. Culkin sported orange shades, a Hawaiian-print shirt, a shiny printed jacket, wide-legged khaki...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is Rosy in Pink Suit & Heeled Mules at Gucci’s Love Parade Show With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade was pretty in pink at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside her baller father Dwyane Wade and step-mom Gabrielle Union. The 14-year-old was well-suited for the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza, in a matching rose-hued blazer and short set, a retro-inspired printed shirt, a coordinating small tote bag and white leather heeled mules. The Gucci shoes, which are available for $830 on the brand’s e-store, are accentuated by a retro-inspired block heel and the house’s emblematic Horsebit hardware. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with...
NBA
E! News

Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton After She Accidentally Posts Photo of Son Deacon

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. Diane Keaton's celebration of Male Beauty accidently included Reese Witherspoon's son!. The Oscar winner posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Nov. 8, rating a range of celebrity men. As their pictures flashed on the screen, Diane gave her review on what makes each man particularly easy on the eyes. However, there was a mix-up with the first photo—and Reese had to politely correct Diane. .
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Masked Singer Shocking Reveal: One Heartwarming Reunion Two Years in the Making

After one incredible performance, Jenny McCarthy declares this "mask" the best singer in the history of the show!. It was a genuinely shocking and powerfully emotional moment in one as this week’s unmasking on “The Masked Singer" was a beautiful reunion of sorts after two years of estrangement. You never...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Olivia Wilde
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flaunt.com

Gucci Presents Love Parade

Last night Gucci presented their Love Parade along Hollywood Boulevard to commemorate the new ready to wear collection designed by creative director Alessandro Michele. Inspired by the stories his mom told him as an assistant in a production company in Rome, the line is an ode to old Hollywood—of shooting stars and never-ending desires.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Parade#Gucci#Hawaiian#Australian#Instagram
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shines in a Sequined Dress and Curvy Pink Sandals at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show

Salma Hayek appropriately brought glitz and glam to the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles last night. The 55-year-old found a way to give a chic red carpet look some retro flair. She wore a long-sleeve sequin dress  with beige Victorian-style lace detail draping down at the cuff. The dress consisted of blue sequins with silver patches along the seams. The bottom of the dress, which had an A-line shape, was trimmed with white and brown sequins.  The star held a matching shiny silver clutch bag. On her feet, the “Frida Kahlo” actress wore a pair of open-toe platform heels. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Does Rockstar Style in a Glittering Bandeau & Feathered Skirt for Gucci Love Parade

Dakota Johnson channeled classic rockstar fashion at the Gucci Love Parade special event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and more, Johnson herself modeled a bold head-to-toe Gucci look for the event. The “50 Shades of Gray” actress posed in a glittering three-piece bandeau top layered under a hard feathered top and matching metallic skirt. The ensemble also featured logo-coated sheer tights that Johnson tucked into a set of strappy black sandals. Balanced atop a stiletto heel, the design also included a round toe, patent uppers and a triple-strap hold. As for the “How to Be Single” star herself, the outfit yesterday taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Channel Dakota Johnson in these similar black stiletto sandals inspired by her look yesterday. Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398. Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248. Buy Now: Schutz Cadey-Lee Sandals, $118. Click through the gallery to find more of the new Gucci Love Parade collection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Rewears Her Iconic Red Velvet VMAs Suit 25 Years Later to the Gucci Love Parade

Gwyneth Paltrow pulled out one of the most iconic looks in her archive for the star-studded Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night. The actress, 49, seemingly paid homage to Tom Ford's tenure as creative director of the Italian fashion house when she arrived at the highly-anticipated Spring 2022 show in the same red velvet Gucci tuxedo she famously wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards remade by current creative director Alessandro Michele for the spring 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gucci’s Love Parade Collection Paid Homage to Marilyn Monroe and More of Old Hollywood

Alessandro Michele’s creation of a pair of ruby red slippers for Harry Styles to wear in his turn as Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz” (for his “Harryween” shows at Madison Square Garden) may have just been a coincidence, but they were no less perfect a foreshadowing to last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles. There, using Hollywood Boulevard as a runway, the brand’s creative director presented a collection that paid homage to the mythicism of Hollywood, an enchantment that has both personally touched Michele through his own childhood and also more broadly helped to build the Italian luxury brand’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
US Magazine

Tom Holland Drools Over His Girlfriend Zendaya at 2021 CFDA Awards: ‘The Most Incredible Person’

Heart eyes! Tom Holland paid tribute to his girlfriend, Zendaya, for reaching fashion icon status with help from a swoon-worthy emoji. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, didn’t attend the 2021 CFDA Awards on Wednesday, November 10, with the Euphoria actress, 25. However, he did take to Instagram to let her — and his followers — know just how much she deserved the honor of being named this year’s Fashion Icon.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Inside the Gucci Love Parade Show: Looks From Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and More

Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 2 for its Love Parade fashion show. Not only did the luxury line’s creative director Alessandro Michele snag stars like Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers and Miranda July to walk the sidewalk runway, but the guest list included Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Tyler, the Creator, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ridley Scott, Amandla Stenberg, Thomasin McKenzie, Selma Blair, Serena Williams and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy