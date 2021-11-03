CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Officers investigating crash after school bus collides with car

By WKBN Staff
 8 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Berkley Avenue and McGuffey Road shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police say that the car was swerving down the side of the road and the school bus pulled to the side as much as it could. Police say that the car hit the driver side front of the bus.

Police say that the driver of the car is now in custody while the passenger of the car was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment of injuries.

No students were hurt.

