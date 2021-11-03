Multi-Car Pile-Up On Bridge In SE OKC Overnight

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Thursday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. John Black took the stand as part...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday...
The chief of lighting for the ill-fated film "Rust" sued Alec Baldwin and others Wednesday, accusing them of skimping on safety protocols and mishandling firearms on the New Mexico set where Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins. In the first lawsuit filed in the Oct. 21 shooting, the man, Serge Svetnoy,...
Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
The day after a sky-lighting Florida launch, four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule closed in on the International Space Station Thursday, on track for docking and the start of half-year stay aboard the orbital outpost. Crew-3 commander Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer...
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died aged 85. Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the...
Elon Musk is selling more than 930,000 shares of Tesla stock, according to financial disclosure documents published on Wednesday, a sale that is worth more than $1.1 billion and was initiated on Sept. 14, before the CEO surveyed Twitter users about his stock holdings. The sizable sale was in part...
A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
