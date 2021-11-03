CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Subway franchisee said he'd resorted to hiring 14-year-olds because they were the only people applying for jobs, according to a report

By Grace Dean
 8 days ago
Restaurants have been hiring younger workers during the labor shortage.

Grace Dean/Insider

  • A Subway franchisee in Canada said he'd been hiring workers as young as 14 years old.
  • He told CBC that they were the only ones applying for jobs.
  • Companies have been hiring younger and more inexperienced workers amid the labor shortage.

An owner of Subway and Wing'n It restaurants said he'd resorted to hiring workers as young as 14 years old because they were the only ones applying for jobs.

Paul Evans, who runs the stores in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, told CBC : "You post a job, you get one resumé. You might get two, if you're lucky."

He added: "You end up struggling, really, just to make it through some days because you're just so understaffed."

Like the US, Canada is suffering from a huge labor shortage as workers quit their jobs in search of better wages, benefits, and working conditions. Restaurants have been especially hard-hit.

Staff shortages have prompted companies to boost wages and improve benefits to attract new workers and keep existing ones - but some have also widened their pool of potential applicants by changing their eligibility criteria. Companies have been hiring younger and more inexperienced workers so that they can keep their doors open.

Evans' Wing'n It restaurant in Grand Falls advertised a role on Facebook in October for a part-time cook working weekends and nights, with a wage of 13 Canadian dollars ($10.47) an hour. The start date was listed as "ASAP."

Evans told CBC he'd also had to cut his restaurants' opening hours because of the labor shortage.

Joey's Chicken Shack in Pennsylvania dropped its minimum hiring age from 18 to 16 , which its owner said had led to some new hires. A restaurant in Nantucket said in June that it had been interviewing eighth graders .

One restaurant owner in Arkansas is even giving his student employees an extra hour's pay to allow them time to do their homework .

The owner of a McDonald's in Oregon that's been recruiting 14-year-olds previously told Insider's Mary Meisenzahl that the young workers had been "a blessing in disguise."

"They have the drive and work ethic," the owner said. "They get the technology. They catch on really quickly."

Wisconsin Restaurant Association is among the supporters of a bill recently approved by the state's Senate that would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 11 p.m. on some days . The Association said the move could help plug the state's labor shortage.

Restaurants also say they've been hiring workers with little or no experience to plug staffing shortages. A restaurant manager in Virginia even said she was so desperate for staff that she had to employ rude people , who she said scared off customers.

Do you work at Subway? Got a story? Email this reporter at gdean@insider.com.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 85

Chad Short
8d ago

ok, so whats the problem? Entry level jobs are back getting entry level employees. let me guess you want 25 years of experience from a 19 year old employee who's willing to work 140 hours a week for $8 dollars an hour. 🥸

Reply(3)
55
AP_001285.eb60ced76538436e9cfcc80499719705.0439
7d ago

That’s such bull because those of who are alloying for jobs just happen to be felons and you discriminate against those of making positive change and resort to hiring children! You have other options you chose this path!

Reply(3)
12
Ralph Wakeman
6d ago

there is no labor shortage. only a cheap labor shortage. stop whining and pay up. just like you would tell your customers.

Reply
13
Comments / 0

Community Policy