Welcome to the metaverse: Three stocks that could pay off from its development

By Keris Lahiff, @kerisalison
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is going all-in on the metaverse. The company rebranded last week as Meta as it looks to build out the virtual universe and further incorporate virtual and augmented reality with social media. The metaverse is not a new concept, but it is one gaining traction with a wider...

www.cnbc.com

Related
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
Benzinga

This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. An under-the-radar crypto, meanwhile, is quietly making waves and has outperformed its more illustrious peers. Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has gained about 1,000% over the past 24 hours to earn the distinction...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Beyond Meat, Affirm Holdings and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Disney — Shares of the media giant dropped more than 4% in after hours trading after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Disney reported earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $18.53 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $18.79 billion, according to Refinitiv. Disney+ subs also came in short of estimates at 118.1 million, compared to the forecast of 125.4 million.
The Motley Fool

Top 20 Metaverse Stocks and Cryptos to Buy Now

The metaverse is unquestionably the hottest stock market topic in recent weeks. In fact, the word metaverse is being overused, and perhaps misused. What exactly is the metaverse? As with most things, it depends on whom you ask. There are a few definitions, and I believe it is safe to say that the metaverse itself will evolve with time. What most people agree on is that the word was first used by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. In his book, Stephenson paints a futuristic picture involving lifelike avatars who meet in 3D environments through virtual reality on what he calls "the worldwide fiber-optics network." Keep in mind that this was written in 1992. Some could call Stephenson a visionary for being able to depict the future in impressive detail.
AFP

Elon Musk offloads $5 bn in Tesla shares days after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offloaded company shares worth $5 billion, days after setting off a Twitter poll -- in which millions voted -- asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his huge stake in the electric carmaker. The zany billionaire, the world's richest man with a net worth of around $300 billion, sold 4.5 million shares this week, according to regulatory filings made on Wednesday. But they did not suggest the unconventional virtual referendum he issued on Saturday was behind the decision. A batch of shares worth $1.1 billion were sold on Monday in a bid to settle tax obligations after Musk exercised stock options, but the sale was initiated under a pre-arranged trading plan set up in September, according to the filings.
CNBC

Indonesia's tech giant GoTo Group raises $1.3 billion ahead of IPO plans

Indonesia's GoTo Group has secured $1.3 billion from investors in the first close of an ongoing funding round ahead of a planned initial public offering, the technology company said Thursday. Backers include tech titans like Google and Tencent, Singapore state investor Temasek, Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad as...
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks higher, one day after inflation-driven selling. Dow futures bounced Thursday despite the premarket drop in Dow stock Disney on disappointing quarterly results. Wall Street sank Wednesday after October's consumer price index showed the biggest annual jump in more than 30 years, triggering a spike in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.57%. U.S. bond trading is closed Thursday for Veterans Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on Wednesday lost less than 1%. In a tech-led sell-off, the Nasdaq fared much worse, losing 1.7%. All three stock benchmarks recently logged a flurry of record closes, the latest were on Monday. Bitcoin hit another all-time high Wednesday, near $69,000, before pairing its gains. On Thursday, it was down but trading above $65,000.
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
