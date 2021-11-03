Welcome to the metaverse: Three stocks that could pay off from its development

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks higher, one day after inflation-driven selling. Dow futures bounced Thursday despite the premarket drop in Dow stock Disney on disappointing quarterly results. Wall Street sank Wednesday after October's consumer price index showed the biggest annual jump in more than 30 years, triggering a spike in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.57%. U.S. bond trading is closed Thursday for Veterans Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on Wednesday lost less than 1%. In a tech-led sell-off, the Nasdaq fared much worse, losing 1.7%. All three stock benchmarks recently logged a flurry of record closes, the latest were on Monday. Bitcoin hit another all-time high Wednesday, near $69,000, before pairing its gains. On Thursday, it was down but trading above $65,000.
