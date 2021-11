The Pella Christian Cross Country teams have a goal each season to set two personal records throughout the year, and this season the team did more than just set PRs. The Eagles set a new record before even setting foot in competition. 35 runners came out for cross country on Eagle Lane which was the most in program history. The Pella Christian Boys team entered the Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country Coaches Association Rankings for the first time in 11 years. Joslyn Terpstra became the first girl in Eagles history to finish a race under the 20 minute mark, running the Moravia meet in 19:57. On top of those records, the Eagles boys team had the best finish in a 5k State Meet in School History coming in 5th in Fort Dodge. While 2021 provided a great season for Pella Christian, junior Kaden Van Wyngarden believes this is just the beginning for the Eagles.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO