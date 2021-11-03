CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reading stabbing: Further arrests in murder probe

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a residential street. The victim, aged 22, died on Romany Lane in Tilehurst,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer who engaged in relationship with domestic abuse victim jailed

A police officer who engaged in “flirtatious and sexualised” relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed.James Ankrett, 40, sent “provocative selfies” of himself in bed to the victim, who he became involved with after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.He also used the police computer database to find out more about the woman and visited her home in uniform where he kissed her.The 40-year-old, who served as a front line officer for West Midlands Police for 20 years, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimevoice.com

Final Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Investigation

Originally published as a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post – “On October 22, 2021 at about 7:48 p.m., Los Banos Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Circle K store located at 1704 E. Pacheco Blvd. to investigate a stabbing. The victim of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries.
LOS BANOS, CA
Daily Leader

Murder accessory arrested

An accessory to murder after the fact has been arrested. Thursday afternoon, Lindsay Marie Schmidt, 30, of 2814 Loyd Star Lane in Wesson, was taken into custody at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Brookhaven Police Department officers, according to BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. Willie...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Guardian

Three men arrested after fatal stabbing in Reading

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Berkshire that police have called a “targeted incident”. Thames Valley police said its officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Romany Lane, in the Reading suburb of Tilehurst, at about 10.40pm on Sunday, when they found a man in his 20s who died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
easttexasradio.com

Another Arrest In Halloween Murder

Texarkana Police arrested Andre Morine, 24, of Texarkana, AR, as the second suspect involved in the shooting at a Halloween party on Oct 30. Morine reported to the police when he larned his warrant last Friday and is in Bi-State Jail.
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Man Arrested For Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Mother

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF/BCN) — A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother early Monday in Walnut Creek, police said. Nicholas Roth, 41, is accused of killing his 74-year-old mother Darlene Roth. Officers found her after responding shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to a report of a woman stabbed in the 2600 block of Jones Road. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Her son was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Walnut Creek police have not provided a possible motive in the killing, calling it “an isolated incident between family members.” Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

